Prairie View A&M tends to field smaller, faster lineups in hopes of speeding up and trapping its opponents, pestering them into giveaways and ill-advised shots.
The problem: Washington State’s men’s basketball team is looking more composed by the day … and bigger.
The Cougars manhandled the Panthers underneath and again put on an efficient offensive display, sprinting out to a substantial early lead and soaring away with a 90-62 nonconference blowout on Monday at Beasley Coliseum.
“Our idea was to play against another team that was gonna pressure us, play quickly, play with a lot of guards,” said coach Kyle Smith, who has guided WSU to its first 7-0 start since 2007. The Cougars are the Pac-12’s only unbeaten group.
“We handled ’em pretty well. They’re hard to guard, but we punished them I think, as far as on the offensive glass and using our size to our advantage.”
Efe Abogidi, the 6-foot-10 WSU freshman who’s been playing a starring role lately, was unfair, notching his second straight double-double with 16 points and 14 boards — with four highlight-reel blocks to boot. Four other Cougs had five-plus rebounds as Wazzu won on the glass 49-30, tallying 27 second-chance points from 19 offensive caroms.
“I’m just going for it. If I see the ball, I’ll go and get it,” said Abogidi, the super-athlete from Nigeria who posted 19 points and 15 rebounds Friday in a rout of Montana State. “I don’t think too much about it.”
WSU rattled in a season-best 13 3-pointers (on 27 attempts), finding wide-open windows off of astute extra passes. Standout sophomore Noah Williams (13 points), starting rookie Andrej Jakimovski (11) and veteran Aljaz Kunc (11) buried three apiece. Improving guard Ryan Rapp put in two from 3-feet beyond the arc.
Point guard Isaac Bonton tacked on 12 points and seven assists as WSU continues to discover a groove offensively.
“When (Bonton) drives and kicks that ball out, then we make some extra passes, that shifts the defense,” Kunc said. “It has to rotate, and we got good looks. Having not one but a couple players that are able to do that … helps us on the outside.”
Fifteen minutes in, the Cougs had surpassed their previous per-game 3-point average (6.8-of-21.3).
WSU shot a combined 35.8 percent in its first four, down-to-the-wire victories, but hit 48.2 percent of its field goals in the past three games — each of which the Cougars won comfortably, leading from start to finish.
“Some guys are settling into their roles off the bench and we still got some guys who are injured that can help too (DJ Rodman and Tony Miller),” Smith said. “It was a good team effort. We’re shooting the ball better, playing with more purpose, getting more assists.”
The Cougars flourished on the run and poured in five quick 3s to furnish a double-digit advantage. Ignited by an Abogidi slam and triple, Wazzu turned back a mini-spurt from the Panthers (1-3) late in the half.
Williams netted two 3s right out of the gates, and the Cougs maintained about a 20-point lead for much of the second.
“Defense is our identity right now, but we’ve been trying to focus on getting more shots up,” Abogidi said.
Prairie View (Texas), an NCAA tournament team out of the SWAC two years ago, got 15 points and eight boards from Damari Parris, and Cam Mack impressed with 14 points and 10 assists.
PRAIRIE VIEW (1-3)
Briscoe 4-5 0-0 8, Daniels 5-14 1-1 11, Gambrell 3-11 0-1 7, Parris 7-17 0-0 15, Roberts 0-5 0-0 0, Mack 3-9 7-8 14, Washington 2-2 0-2 4, Hughes 1-1 0-0 3, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 8-12 62.
WASHINGTON ST. (7-0)
Jakimovski 3-8 2-2 11, Abogidi 5-7 5-6 16, Markovetskyy 4-6 1-1 9, Bonton 5-12 2-4 12, Williams 4-11 2-2 13, Rapp 2-4 1-2 7, Fitzgerald-Warren 1-5 0-0 3, Kunc 4-5 0-1 11, Jackson 1-2 4-6 6, Bamba 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 17-24 90.
Halftime—Washington St. 47-30. 3-Point Goals—Prairie View 4-24 (Hughes 1-1, Gambrell 1-5, Mack 1-5, Parris 1-6, Roberts 0-3, Daniels 0-4), Washington St. 13-27 (Kunc 3-4, Williams 3-5, Jakimovski 3-6, Rapp 2-4, Abogidi 1-1, Fitzgerald-Warren 1-3, Bamba 0-1, Bonton 0-3). Fouled Out—Hughes. Rebounds—Prairie View 28 (Parris 8), Washington St. 46 (Abogidi 14). Assists—Prairie View 14 (Mack 10), Washington St. 17 (Bonton 7). Total Fouls—Prairie View 20, Washington St. 12.
