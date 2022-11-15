SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State junior Charlisse Leger-Walker was named the first Pac-12 Player of the Week of the 2022-23 season.

Leger-Walker averaged 25 points per game to help the Cougars go 3-0 to start the season. It’s the second-career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor for the Waikato, New Zealand, native.

