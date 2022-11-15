SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State junior Charlisse Leger-Walker was named the first Pac-12 Player of the Week of the 2022-23 season.
Leger-Walker averaged 25 points per game to help the Cougars go 3-0 to start the season. It’s the second-career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor for the Waikato, New Zealand, native.
WSU’s Timmer honored by Pac-12
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior outside hitter Pia Timmer was named the Pac-12 Conference’s offensive player of the week in volleyball, it was announced.
Timmer finished with 13 kills in the Cougars’ 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 victory Friday at Arizona State. She then had 19 kills, 11 digs and four aces Sunday in a 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 win at Arizona.
WSU, which is ranked No. 25 in the latest AVCA coaches poll, next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Utah.
A pair of Moscow football players recently were honored as the Inland Empire League released its Class 4A all-league teams. Senior receiver Mike Kiblen and junior defensive back Toby Frei each earned first-team honors.
QB — Cayson Loutzenhiser, Lakeland. RB — Thomas Calder, Lakeland. TE — Arie Vandenberg, Sandpoint. WR — Max Frank, Sandpoint; Mike Kiblen, Moscow. RB — Kody Brewster, Sandpoint. OL — Wylan Dorrel, Sandpoint; Carson Laybourne, Sandpoint; Preston Jeffs, Lakeland; Taylor Winklecotter, Lakeland; Austin Smith, Sandpoint. K — Owen Forsman, Lakeland.
DL — Hutton Hegbloom, Lakeland; Carter Vanek, Lakeland; Levi Balison, Sandpoint. LB — Owen Wimmer, Sandpoint; Chase Burcham, Lakeland; Jack Zimmerman, Sandpoint. DB — Eli Allshouse, Sandpoint; Koby Barlow, Sandpoint; Gabe Means, Lakeland; Toby Frei, Moscow; Jamison Elliott, Lakeland. P — Jacob Gove, Sandpoint. KR — Joe Bohanack, Sandpoint.
Offensive MVP — John Cornish, Lakeland.
Defensive MVP — West Benefield, Sandpoint.
Offensive newcomer of the year — Hunter Garcia, Sandpoint.
Defensive newcomer of the year — Blayne Kanning, Sandpoint.
Player of the year — Parker Pettit, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Ryan Knowles, Sandpoint.
OROFINO — The Tigers used a 42-15 first half to propel to a season-opening win versus the Maniacs.
“I just thought it was one of our better halves in a long time,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said.
Rose and Ruby Stewart each had 14 points for Kendrick (1-0). Morgan Silflow had six points and six rebounds.
Rose Stewart 7 0-0 14, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 5, Hali Anderson 1 2-4 5, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Starlit Flint 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 2 2-3 6, Ruby Stewart 6 0-2 14, Hailey Taylor 4 2-2 13, Taylor Boyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 6-11 59.
Kisten McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Rachel Province 0 0-0 0, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 5 1-2 12, Emma Province 1 0-3 2 , Brynn Hanna 1 0-0 2, Livia Johnson 1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Curtis 0 0-0 0, Uxue Ibarrondo-Larrea 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 6 0-0 12, Gretta Ardizio 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-5 31.
3-point goals— Taylor 3, Stewart 2, Heimgartner, Anderson, Beardin, Johnson.