Washington State placed a big priority on offensive linemen when assembling its 2016 and ’17 recruiting classes, and all five of the Cougars’ projected starters this season were acquired during that time.
They weren’t blue-chip recruits and they weren’t especially stout. But they fit the Cougars’ Air Raid ideals for the position — height and athleticism — and during the next couple of years they were given time to mature. Four of them started last season.
And the other 2018 starter? During his high-school days, he was the least coveted of all. It was Andre Dillard, who was named third-team All-American last year and selected by Philadelphia in the first round of the NFL draft.
So nobody’s quibbling these days about the Cougars’ approach to recruiting O-linemen. This is a team that passed the ball 478 times last year and allowed only 13 sacks — two of them during an Apple Cup snowstorm. The quarterback at the time, Gardner Minshew, can take some credit for that. But to the serious Cougar fan, offensive-line coach Mason Miller and his charges were unsung heroes of that 11-2 season.
“I don’t really look for the guy that’s got all the accolades and the stars,” said Miller, an Air Raid adherent who begins his second season at WSU when the Cougars play host to New Mexico State on Saturday (7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks). “I want the guy who’s going to be great in four years, not when he’s 18 just because he’s bigger and stronger than everybody else. Plus I want guys who aren’t afraid to work.”
The youngest of the starters is the most highly acclaimed: sophomore right tackle Abe Lucas (6-foot-7, 324 pounds), a Freshman All-American last year whose quickness, length and cerebral nature have been drawing comparisons to Dillard since the moment Lucas stepped on campus.
The man tasked with replacing Dillard at left tackle is Liam Ryan (6-5, 300), who started next door at guard last season and has made a smooth transition. As Miller notes, the Cougs use such wide O-line splits that their guards must have tackle-like qualities anyway.
Other returning starters are center Fred Mauigoa (6-3, 310) and right guard Josh Watson (6-4, 300), both of whom, like Ryan, are juniors who were part of the 2016 recruiting class. Mauigoa, of American Samoa, got honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 team last year.
The only new starter is hardly a newbie, left guard Robert Valencia (6-6, 300), who was a senior backup last year and started as an injury replacement in the Alamo Bowl. The NCAA granted him a sixth year of eligibility based on an undisclosed issue that sidelined him as a junior-college transfer in 2017.
With the Cougars well-stocked at guard, senior Noah Osur-Myers departed in the offseason and signed with Utah as a graduate transfer.
Chief among the backups is sophomore Brian Greene (6-3, 300), who can play either center or guard, and also in the mix are second-year freshmen Cade Beresford (6-7, 297), Hunter Mayginnes (6-5, 307) and Jarrett Kingston (6-5, 296), as well as junior Jimmy Price (6-5, 300) and sophomore Seth Yost (6-7, 305).
All of them fit the mold.
“It’s about developing people,” Miller said. “There’s a lot of super-talented people and you have to project what they’re going to grow to. We’re looking for a different body type. We’re looking for the Patricks and the Abes and the Liams and the Cades. The Dillards.”
Then he mentioned a true freshman who’s buried on the depth chart. Ma’ake Fifita (6-5, 265), the coach said, “looks no different than Andre Dillard looked like when he was a freshman. Now, I’m not saying he’s going to turn into Andre Dillard. That would be irrational. But that’s what we’re looking for.”
