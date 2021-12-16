Since the NCAA introduced the early signing period in 2017, Washington State football recruiters have been able to breathe a sigh of relief every December. That’s not really the case this year.
Newly hired coach Jake Dickert spoke glowingly of the players he signed Wednesday as the early window began. But there were only 10 of them, meaning he and his staff have plenty of work ahead of them before the traditional signing day in February.
“This is the foundational class, but by no means has our current staff had the ability to work on this class for 365 days,” said Dickert, who was named permanent head coach Nov. 27 after six weeks as the interim boss.
Still, he had time to acquire the Cougars’ first tight end in a decade.
Andre Dollar, a 6-foot-6, 230-pounder, flipped his oral commitment from Oregon to WSU on Tuesday, a week after the Cougars announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Eric Morris, who plans to restore tight ends to the prorgram.
“Just really getting to know him pretty quickly in the last couple weeks,” Dickert said of Dollar. “He’s that multi-dimensional tool that we are really going to search for going forward. He’s got the size and the length, and he’s just like a big bear cub. I mean, you shake the man’s hand and he makes you feel small.”
The Cougars signed nine high school players and a notable junior-college transfer, safety Sam Lockett III, who played for Gonzaga Prep in Spokane and flipped from San Jose State to Wazzu in recent days.
Teams are allowed to sign 25 players annually, and the Cougars the past four years have unveiled 19, 16, 19 and 18 on the first day of the three-day early period.
But they faced multiple obstacles this time.
Players were slow to make oral commitments after then-coach Nick Rolovich announced in July he planned to avoid getting vaccinated for the coronavirus. When he and four assistants were fired Oct. 18 for failing to comply with a state vaccination mandate, the school quickly filled the positions. But it’s been unclear how many 2021 assistants will be retained, and meanwhile the team has been preparing to face Miami in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.
According to Dickert, the players who did commit to WSU stayed in touch by text in recent months. He credited one of them, offensive lineman Eric Wilder, for being persuasive in keeping others on board.
With the Cougs losing both starting safeties and two standout linebackers after this season, recruiters placed an early emphasis on the defensive back seven, nabbing three safeties, one cornerback and two backers.
Dickert said the priorities will shift to offense for the traditional signing day Feb. 2, giving Morris extra time to evaluate prospects for his version of the Air Raid. The Cougars signed no quarterbacks but could end up acquiring two, including a veteran.
They did pick up a running back, Djouvensky Schlenbaker of Bellingham, Wash.
All nine high school signees essentially were three-star prospects, as has been the case for WSU in recent seasons. Dollar received four stars from one handicapper.
Dickert said he’s not likely to sign more players during the early period.
