WACO, Texas — For the second time in five days, the 11th-ranked Washington State volleyball team beat a team ranked in the top 25.

WSU (9-1) surged past No. 18 Baylor (4-4) in four sets Wednesday. The set scores were 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21.

The Cougars also beat No. 8 BYU on Friday and their only loss this season came to now-No. 2 Louisville on Aug. 26.

