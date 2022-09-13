It was a scene reminiscent of Washington State’s Apple Cup victory nine months earlier on a brisk November evening in Seattle.

Cougar football players rushing the field with helmets and hands held high, a beaming WSU coach Jake Dickert embracing his father and his three children, animated postgame interviews and dog piles on the field.

The only thing understandably missing from WSU’s 17-14 upset victory against No. 19 Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison was the planting of the Ol’ Crimson flag at midfield — an infamous action of former Cougar quarterback Jordan de Laura after that Nov. 26 victory against bitter rival Washington.

