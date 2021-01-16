Cougars rally in final stanza but still fall to SC

LOS ANGELES — No. 25 Washington State surged back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime, but the Cougars couldn’t cool down host USC — or keep it off the free-throw line — as the Trojans survived a flurry from the Leger-Walker sisters and escaped with an 81-77 Pac-12 upset Friday at the Galen Center.
“I’m kind of mad at myself,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I don’t feel like I had the team prepared and ready. It’s a great learning experience. Obviously, this is what you get in the Pac-12. You face a lot of different styles of play. USC mixed it up a lot, and I think it threw us off a little bit. I’m disappointed in how we performed, but not in our effort.”
WSU (7-2, 5-2 Pac-12), which entered the Associated Press Top 25 last week for the first time in its history, ended regulation on a 14-2 run. Freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker had 15 of her game-high 29 points in the final two periods.
Leger-Walker, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, tied things up with a 3-pointer and free throws — with five seconds left in the fourth. She then knocked down three 3s in the extra session, but USC answered every one to inch away.
“I thought we showed a lot of grit and heart after getting down 12 points in the fourth quarter,” Ethridge said.
Senior point guard Krystal Leger-Walker added 23 points. The siblings also combined for 12 rebounds and eight assists. They shot 18-for-48, including 10-for-25 from distance. Junior forward Ula Motuga pulled down 12 rebounds to go with her nine points.
The Trojans (6-5, 4-5) shot 46.8 percent against 37.5 percent for Wazzu. USC was 18-for-20 from the foul line in a game featuring 13 lead changes.
The Cougs led by as many as eight points in the third quarter before USC rallied ahead with a 25-5 run.
USC got double-digit scoring outputs from Jordan Sanders (24), Endyia Rogers (16), Desiree Caldwell (12) and Jordyn Jenkins (12).
Wazzu has a chance to retain its ranking if it can stun No. 8 UCLA. The Cougs and Bruins tip off at 11 a.m. Sunday at Pauley Pavilion.
WASHINGTON ST. (7-2, 5-2)
Motuga 2-3 2-3 6, Teder 2-6 0-0 5, K. Leger-Walker 9-25 0-0 23, C. Leger-Walker 9-23 6-7 29, Murekatete 3-5 2-3 8, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-3 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-3 0-0 0, Ch. Molina 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 27-72 10-13 77.
USC (6-5, 4-5)
Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 4-7 4-4 12, Caldwell 2-6 2-2 8, Rogers 7-16 0-0 16, Sanders 7-16 10-11 24, White 1-4 0-0 2, Jenkins 6-8 0-1 12, Pili 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 29-62 18-20 81.
WSU 14 19 11 20 13—77
USC 12 17 20 15 17—81
3-point goals — WSU (Motuga 0-1, Teder 1-4, K. Leger-Walker 5-13, C. Leger-Walker 5-12, Sarver 0-3, Ch. Molina 2-3), USC 5-13 (Oliver 0-1, Caldwell 2-3, Rogers 2-5, Sanders 0-1, White 0-2, Pili 1-1). Fouled out — Murekatete. Rebounds — WSU 41 (Motuga 12), USC 35 (Jenkins 9). Assists — WSU 17 (K. Leger-Walker, C. Leger-Walker, Motuga 4), USC 14 (White 4). Total fouls — WSU 18, USC 11.