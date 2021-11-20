By shrugging off November snow and fog, the Cougars might have booked a holiday game in the sun.
Max Borghi rushed for a career-high 139 yards and Jayden de Laura threw four touchdown passes as Washington State drilled Arizona 44-18 on a film-noirish Friday, gaining bowl eligibility with their sixth win of the season.
Cougar seniors Borghi, Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr. scored two touchdowns apiece in their final home game at Gesa Field heading into a regular-season finale next Friday in the Apple Cup at Washington in Seattle.
“They took the field tonight with a passion and an energy and a focus that wasn’t going to be matched,” WSU interim coach Jake Dickert said of his seniors. “They were really determined to show what they can do one last time on our home field, but also to get us bowl eligible.”
Light, swirling snow set the scene in the first half, eventually giving way to fog so thick that it wasn’t immediately apparent whether downfield passes had found their targets.
“Obviously, Arizona hated it a lot more than us,” Borghi said. “We were having fun with it, and I think they were pretty miserable.”
It was the Cougars’ second win under Dickert, the defensive coordinator who took interim reins of the program Oct. 18 when Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired for failing to comply with a state vaccination mandate.
“It’s hard to describe unless you’ve been with them through all this,” Dickert said of his players. “These guys have even changed my life. I’ll tell the story about this team persevering, because this is a story of life. You’re going to have adversity, you’re going to have challenges, but you’ve just got to keep pushing.”
Another WSU senior, linebacker Jahad Woods, collected 12 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup on top of notching a forced fumble that gave him the career school record in that category.
De Laura was 13-for-22 passing for 259 yards with no interceptions. Harris made six catches for 95 yards, Jackson had four for 133.
“I thought Jayden was razor-sharp in his accuracy in throwing deep balls tonight,” Dickert said. “We took some shots down the field, which I think loosened them up, and just really kept them off-balance throughout the whole game.”
The Cougars improved to 6-5 overall and 5-2 in the Pac-12, while Arizona fell to 1-10 and 1-7.
Borghi uncorked a 43-yard to set up his 1-yard scoring sweep on the Cougars’ first possession of the third quarter, extending their lead to 28-7.
Not much later, the Cougs’ Joey Hobert solidly blocked a punt to force a safety, raising the ante after executing a partial punt-block in the first half.
A 29-yard dart by Deon McIntosh then preceded de Laura’s perfect 32-yard touchdown throw to Harris in heavy fog, giving the receiver his second score of the night and pushing the score to 37-7.
Tyler Loop kicked a 42-yard field goal for Arizona late in the third period, and Will Plummer found Michael Wiley for a 32-yard touchdown that made it 37-18 in fourth.
De Laura capped the scoring with a 78-yard scoring bomb to Jackson.
Snow dusted the Palouse in the afternoon, relented for a spell, then resumed shortly before kickoff when the thermostat read 30 degrees.
That prompted the Cougars to stay close to the ground early, with Borghi getting four carries on an opening drive capped by his 26-yard touchdown run.
But de Laura rolled the dice more often as the half progressed, hitting Harris and Jackson for scoring passes of 8 and 43 yards in the second quarter. So Wazzu led 21-7 as the fog grew thicker late in the half.
If one disregards the Cougars’ pandemic-altered, four-game 2020 season, they’ve reached bowl eligibility six consecutive seasons, dating to 2015. In the 2020 campaign, they announced before their final game they wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. Then they lost that contest against Utah to fall short of eligibility anyway.