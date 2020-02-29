SEATTLE — At the sound of the buzzer, Isaac Bonton slammed the basketball on the purple “W” at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, then gave the logo a firm stomp.
On his birthday, Seattle native Noah Williams shrugged off some early “U-Dub reject” chants from the crowd, hit two clinching free throws, and shushed the Huskies’ student section, saying, “This is my city.”
Fellow Seattleite CJ Elleby pocketed his 1,000th-career point with a 3-pointer from the Space Needle painted on the court, and finished with a game-high 21 points on 61.5 percent from the field. Bonton scored 18 of his 20 in the second half, and Williams contributed 15 as Washington State’s men’s basketball team got the last laugh in a fierce rivalry, holding off Washington 78-74 on Friday to sweep the Apple Cup series for the first time in three years and collect its first Pac-12 road win of the year.
“We wanted to come in and make a statement,” Bonton said. “There’s been a lot of talk back and forth. But you know, we’re not really into that. We’re into winning games.”
The Cougars (15-14, 6-10) squandered most of a 13-point lead built midway through the second half when the Huskies (13-16, 3-13) stormed back late, taking advantage of one of WSU’s cold streaks, this one lasting three minutes.
But Wazzu shot 50 percent, got clutch points late from Bonton and Elleby, held UW to 3-of-16 from deep and went 23-for-27 from the foul line to counter the Husky rally down the stretch.
“We made our foul shots, and that was the difference in the game,” first-year WSU coach Kyle Smith told the school’s radio network. “Gotta make some 3s, and make foul shots. We turned it over 21 times, but we hung in there.”
Seven of the Cougs’ final nine points came at the line. They had one field goal in the final five minutes — a needed, stepback Elleby jumper at 1:23 to push the lead to six. Elleby also recorded nine boards and four steals.
It was Bonton’s first appearance since Feb. 13 at UCLA, when he injured his hip. In the three games with the point guard sidelined, Wazzu’s offense toiled, especially from outside. But in this game, the Cougs were 7-for-19 from long range.
Bonton went on a personal scoring spree of eight points in a minute — including consecutive 3s — to create a 66-53 lead midway through the second after UW erupted out of intermission to take its first lead. In a minute, Wazzu went from down one to up 10.
“It was big for us just to give us a boost, a confidence boost,” Bonton said. “They kind of got after us a little bit and we lost ourselves a little bit, but we stuck with it.”
WSU closed the first half with a flurry, building a 13-point edge in the final three minutes.
That was spurred by Elleby, a Cleveland High School grad, and O’Dea High School’s Williams — who went 9-for-10 from the line and had six rebounds.
WSU tried to rush downcourt several times to neutralize UW’s zone, but it oftentimes resulted in giveaways. The Cougs’ 21 committed marked a season high.
Wazzu fouled UW 24 times, giving way to a season-high 38 Husky attempts from the line — they made 23 of them. Both teams were plagued by foul trouble, but the free-throw disparity helped the hosts climb back in when all seemed lost.
UW, which sits last in the conference, was led by Jaden McDaniels, who had 19 points. Isaiah Stewart, a bulky, five-star freshman, had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Nahziah Carter added 14 points, including a jumper to make it 75-74 before WSU stamped it closed with free throws.
Out of the break, the Huskies went on an 11-1 spurt and eventually tied it at 51 — WSU scored four points in eight minutes.
Then, Bonton went on his spree, and the Cougars assembled a lead that held up, and ultimately set off that fiery celebration.
NOTE — With a deep 3 late in the first half of his 61st game, Elleby became the third fastest player to reach 1,000 career points at WSU. Only Steve Puidokas (52 games) and Jim McKean (57) did it faster.
WASHINGTON ST. (15-14, 6-10)
Elleby 8-13 2-2 21, Pollard 4-6 1-2 9, Bonton 5-11 8-9 20, Robinson 2-7 0-0 6, Williams 3-4 9-10 15, Miller 2-3 1-2 5, Cannon 0-2 2-2 2, Markovetskyy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 23-27 78.
WASHINGTON (13-16, 3-13)
McDaniels 6-14 6-8 19, Stewart 2-7 6-10 10, Timmins 1-1 0-0 2, Barnard 0-0 0-0 0, Crandall 1-1 0-0 2, Tsohonis 1-5 3-4 6, Carter 6-13 2-5 14, Bey 3-4 2-4 8, Wright 2-4 4-7 8, Battle 0-2 0-0 0, Hardy 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 24-54 23-38 74.
Halftime — Washington St., 41-28. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 7-19 (Elleby 3-5, Bonton 2-6, Robinson 2-6, Cannon 0-2), Washington 3-16 (Hardy 1-2, Tsohonis 1-2, McDaniels 1-5, Stewart 0-1, Wright 0-1, Battle 0-2, Carter 0-3). Fouled out — Carter. Rebounds — Washington St. 31 (Elleby 9), Washington 30 (Stewart 11). Assists — Washington St. 13 (Bonton, Robinson 4), Washington 9 (Tsohonis 2). Total fouls — Washington St. 24, Washington 23. A — 9,131 (10,000).