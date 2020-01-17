BALTIMORE — Two of the best players to don the Washington State soccer uniform were selected to play professionally in America on Thursday as former Cougar standouts Morgan Weaver and Averie Collins were chosen by teams in the National Women’s Soccer League draft.
Weaver, who was the second All-American in program history, will get to stay close to the area as she was picked No. 2 by the Portland Thorns, after the team acquired the second pick in a three-way deal with Chicago and Sky Blue. Collins, who was second on the team in 2019 with 17 points, was taken with the eighth pick in the second round (No. 17 overall) by the Washington Spirit.
After being selected, Weaver got a shoutout on Twitter from Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, who also played for the Cougars.
Weaver became the highest draft pick in program history. Previously, Nicole Setterlund was the first and only NWSL pick in program history, going in the third round to Chicago in 2014. In the defunct Women’s Professional Soccer league, the Cougs had a pair of picks in 2010 with Kiersten Dallstream (No. 9, Los Angeles) and Carly Dobratz (Second round, Washington) each being selected before being dispersed into the NWSL when the WPS disbanded.
Weaver also is the highest drafted player in women’s athletics history. Only former Cougars quarterback Drew Bledsoe (No. 1, 1993, New England) has been drafted higher in the professional ranks.
Weaver finished as WSU’s second leading scorer in history with 43 goals and 98 points. She led the Cougars to their first College Cup as a senior this past season after posting a career-best 15 goals, the third most in a single season and the most for a Coug striker in the past 26 seasons. Weaver posted nine multi-goal games, including tying the program record with four goals in just 45 minutes against Colorado in 2019.
Weaver also has been a part of the U-23 United States Women’s National Team system as well as most recently earning the program’s first invite to a senior national team training camp in December.
Collins left her mark on the program as her national championship experience played immediate dividends in the team’s historic postseason run. Collins, who transferred to WSU this season after winning a national title in 2017 at Stanford, moved to the midfield for the Cougars and was second on the team in scoring with six goals, five assists and 17 points. Collins scored the game-winner in overtime at Gonzaga, assisted on the overtime game-winner at No. 20 Cal and against No. 14 Memphis in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and scored the first goal at No. 3 Virginia in the second round.
The NWSL season begins in April.