Cougars storm past Buffaloes at Pac-12 eliminator

LAS VEGAS — First-year coach Kyle Smith and hot-shooting Washington State did what no Cougars team of the last 11 years could.
For the first time since 2009, WSU has won a Pac-12 Tournament game. The Cougs were up double figures all night in their 82-68 upset of Colorado on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena in the final conference tournament game with fans — because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
Star sophomore CJ Elleby, expected to turn pro after this year, wasn’t about to go out without making a little history. He scored 30 points — hitting six 3s — and tallied 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Pac-12 followed suit of the NCAA and other major conferences by limiting the final three days of its tournament to essential personnel only.
With a few thousand fans in the stands, the 11th-seeded Cougars (16-16) jumped on Colorado and didn’t let up, quickly turning the final game of the opening round into a rout.
Isaac Bonton added 15 points and six assists, and Noah Williams tallied five steals.
Washington State made 10 of 21 from the 3-point arc and shut down Colorado defensively to earn a spot in today’s quarterfinal against No. 3 seed Arizona State.
Colorado (21-11) should still be in good shape for an NCAA Tournament bid, but will enter the bracket on a five-game losing streak.
The sixth-seeded Buffaloes shot 37% and went 4 for 21 from 3-point range. McKinley Wright IV had 21 points and Tyler Bey 19.
Colorado won the team’s lone meeting 78-56 by pulling away in the second half.
The Buffaloes came out cold along The Strip, missing 12 of their first 16 shots as Washington State built a 27-13 lead midway through the first half.
Elleby led Washington State’s early charge.
The all-conference sophomore forward had a forgettable final weekend of the regular season, shooting a combined 6 for 33 — 1 for 14 from 3-point range — in losses to the Arizona schools.
Elleby was confident and on the mark against Colorado, scoring 13 points in the first 10 1/2 minutes. He had 15 points to give Washington State a 35-25 halftime lead. Colorado missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half.
Elleby hit two quick 3-pointers and Isaac Bonton hit another to stretch the Cougars’ lead to 44-26 early in the second half. Colorado scored nine straight points midway through the second half, but that only cut the lead to 57-45.
BIG PICTURE
The Cougars opened the Pac-12 tournament with a strong performance at both ends to earn another shot at Arizona State, which beat them 83-74 in the regular-season finale.
Once in the mix for the Pac-12 regular-season title, Colorado has a few kinks to work out or it could be a short trip to the NCAA Tournament.
UP NEXT
Washington State plays No. 3 seed Arizona State in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Colorado awaits word on its NCAA Tournament hopes.
WASHINGTON STATE (16-16)
Elleby 10-18 4-4 30, Miller 3-5 3-7 9, Markovetskyy 3-3 0-0 6, Bonton 5-16 3-4 15, Robinson 2-5 3-3 8, Pollard 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 0-4 2-4 2, Rodman 1-1 3-3 6, Kunc 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 18-25 82.
COLORADO (21-11)
Battey 1-7 2-2 4, Gatling 1-3 2-2 4, Wright 6-17 6-6 21, Bey 6-9 7-11 19, Schwartz 1-3 0-4 2, Daniels 1-6 2-3 4, Parquet 1-2 1-2 3, Siewert 2-5 0-0 4, Kountz 2-5 2-2 7, Martinka 0-0 0-0 0, Walton 0-0 0-0 0, Strating 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 22-32 68.
Halftime — Washington State, 35-25. 3-point goals — Washington State 10-21 (Elleby 6-10, Bonton 2-7, Rodman 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Miller 0-1), Colorado 4-21 (Wright 3-6, Kountz 1-3, Battey 0-1, Bey 0-1, Parquet 0-1, Gatling 0-2, Schwartz 0-2, Siewert 0-2, Daniels 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Washington State 32 (Elleby 10), Colorado 34 (Wright 9). Assists — Washington State 16 (Bonton 7), Colorado 4 (Gatling, Wright, Daniels, Strating 1). Total fouls — Washington State 24, Colorado 19. A — 7,542.