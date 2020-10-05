Cougars to face UW, USC on back-to-back Fridays

The Cougars are getting used to playing the Apple Cup on the day after Thanksgiving — and then cooling their heels for a spell.
This year, they’ll have to stay focused.
The Pac-12 announced its revised, shortened football schedule Saturday, and Washington State’s slate looks especially challenging during that post-Thanksgiving stretch.
After playing host to arch-rival Washington on Nov. 27, the Cougars will start preparing for another Friday game, on Dec. 4 at USC, which is favored to win the Pac-12 South.
The Cougs’ seven-game schedule begins Nov. 7 at Oregon State. As with everything else these days, it’s contingent on the whims of the coronavirus pandemic, which had prompted the league to scrap all fall sports Aug. 11 before school presidents changed their mind Sept. 24 and allowed a makeshift football season. Practice begins for the team Oct. 9.
“Our players and coaches are ready to roll,” first-year WSU coach Nick Rolovich said in a statement. “This is a very determined team and I am appreciative of their commitment to each other over the past few months. I expect that same determination to be evident throughout camp and into the season opener against Oregon State. We are excited to get going.”
Each team in the league faces six divisional games and one crossover. Somebody in the North had to face USC, and it turned out to be the Cougars.
For its two non-Apple Cup home games, Wazzu drew Oregon on Nov. 14 and California on Dec. 12. The Cougs also play at Stanford on Nov. 21.
The divisional champions square off in the league championship game Dec. 18, and the 10 other teams will be paired off for yet-undetermined contests that same weekend. Until then, each team gets three home games and three on the road.
As announced earlier, all games will be within the conference and will admit no fans. Through the first six weeks, all contests will be televised on one of six networks: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox or FS1.
WSU schedule
Nov. 7 — at Oregon State
Nov. 14 — Oregon
Nov. 21 — at Stanford
Nov. 27 — Washington
Dec. 4 — at USC
Dec. 12 — California
Dec. 18 or 19 — TBA