On a busy day in Washington State football, the Cougars announced the hiring of four assistant coaches and a chief of staff, bid farewell to standout receiver Travell Harris and divulged some good news about their quarterback.
Newly hired head coach Jake Dickert confirmed that Clay McGuire will return to the job of coaching WSU offensive linemen, a post he held for six years under Mike Leach.
Also joining the Cougars are Mark Atuaia (running backs), Joel Filina (receivers) and Pete Kaligis (defensive tackles), in addition to chief of staff Brent Vernon.
Harris announced via Twitter that he’s declaring for the NFL draft rather than capitalize on a pandemic-spawned opportunity to repeat his senior season. It’s not a surprising decision, though he’d said recently he was mulling the idea of staying in school.
He ranked second in Pac-12 catches per game this year and finishes with 179 career grabs for the Cougs.
As for Wazzu quarterback Jayden de Laura, Cougfan.com reported that X-rays came back negative on what’s believed to be a lower-leg injury sustained in the Sun Bowl on Friday. He missed the entire second half.
Dickert, with his three offensive hires Monday, took another step toward replacing predecessor Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot with a version of Leach’s Air Raid proffered by new offensive coordinator Eric Morris. Dickert is jettisoning all the Cougs’ run-and-shoot adherents, including the two he’d whisked to Pullman when Rolovich and four assistants were fired Oct. 18.
McGuire was the Cougars’ offensive-line coach from 2012 to ‘17 before becoming offensive coordinator at Texas Tech. He spent this past season teaching Air Raid principles at USC.
Atuaia comes to Pullman after six seasons with Bronco Mendenhall at Virgini. Before that, he coached at his alma mater, Brigham Young, alongside Mendenhall. His wife, Elizabeth, was lead singer for the 1980s pop group the Jets (“Crush on You”).
Filani is a Leach disciple and therefore highly familiar with the Air Raid. He spent a year at WSU as an offensive quality-control coach in 2015 and for the past three seasons has been at Texas Tech.
Kaligis and Vernon have worked for 13 years at Wyoming, including three when Dickert was there. Kaligis, called by Dickert “one of the best leaders and mentors of young men that I have even been around,” becomes a Coug despite his history as an offensive lineman at rival Washington. In addition to coaching interior defensive linemen, he’ll serve as associate head coach while working with new defensive coordinator Brian Ward.
