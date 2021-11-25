If you’re trying to truly understand the Apple Cup frustrations of die-hard Washington State football fans, it’s not enough to consider the Cougars’ seven-game losing streak in the intrastate rivalry.
Mull also the maddening sameness of those games, the way Apple Cup memories from a Wazzu perspective have blurred into a monochromatic purple haze.
Washington’s smallest margin of victory against the Cougars in the stretch since 2013 is 10 points — in the first of its seven wins. The average score is 35-14. The Huskies’ average rushing advantage is 212 yards to 42.
So maybe the best way to reassure palpitating WSU fans this week is to point out what’s different this year as the 113th Apple Cup approaches. Kickoff is 5 p.m. Friday (airing live on FS1) at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
For one thing, the Dawgs are struggling. At 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the Pac-12, they’re heading into the grudge match with a losing record for the first time since 2010. They’ve been relegated to the traditionally Cougar-esque fate of viewing the Apple Cup as their bowl game.
Wazzu, on the other hand, is 6-5 and 5-2, having won five of its past seven games. The Cougs could even grab the Pac-12 North Division title if they win this game and Oregon State knocks off Oregon on Saturday.
For another thing, the coaching personnel is largely different from the last time these teams clashed two years ago in Seattle. (Last season’s Apple Cup was toppled by the pandemic.)
Mike Leach is gone as WSU’s coach, and fairly or not this Apple Cup conundrum was considered largely his. He went 1-7 in the series, the lone win coming in overtime in 2012 against a Husky team that would finish 7-6. His refusal to raise the Apple Cup in importance above any other game was misinterpreted as indifference, and a few weeks after a 31-13 spanking at Seattle in 2019 he had vamoosed to Mississippi State and the Egg Bowl.
Also gone is Jimmy Lake, the former UW defensive coordinator who’s now also the former head coach, fired last week. He had etched himself into Apple Cup lore by repeatedly siccing his defense on Leach’s Air Raid offense, squelching it handily, then calling it something like “basketball on grass and not tough, hard-nosed football.” That typical comment came after a 45-17 romp in Pullman five years ago.
It’s hard to imagine such a barb from Washington’s current interim coach, Bob Gregory, even if he agreed with it. Among other reasons, he’s a former Coug player.
In any case, Wazzu has replaced the Air Raid with a run-and-shoot offense that, yes, likes to sling the ball but isn’t exactly basketball on grass. It was planted on Pullman soil by Nick Rolovich, who’d won Cougar hearts in his introductory news conference in January 2020 when dealt an oddball nonquestion from a fan, right off the bat: “Two words. Apple Cup.”
“Three numbers,” the coach replied. “Three, one, seven. That’s the amount of days till we get to play it.”
The coronavirus would alter that timetable, but meanwhile Rolovich installed two Apple Cup-centric clocks in the Cougar Football Complex, reminding players of when the next cat-and-Dawg fight was thought to be.
Rolovich rolled out of town five weeks ago, still an Apple Cup virgin, having chosen his opposition to vaccination above his yen for staying employed and defeating the Huskies.
His interim replacement, Jake Dickert, has spent this week tamping down Apple Cup hysteria by imploring his players to stay focused and keep doing what they’ve been doing. And in a showdown of interim coaches, the likelihood of fan-enthralling, pre-Apple Cup trash talk is a few notches lower than nil.
But take heart, Coug partisans. Dickert didn’t remove the clocks.
