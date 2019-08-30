If Jen Greeny were a Division I football coach, she could dole out 85 scholarships per year and, over time, assemble a roster that’s smoothly gradated in terms of classes — one that includes virtually as many seniors as freshmen.
But she’s a volleyball coach. She can award only 12 scholarships per year. Although she’s heading into her ninth season at Washington State, she’s still caught in an off-kilter rhythm of class distribution established in her rookie season in 2011, when she was forced to add seven recent high school graduates to a roster with only one senior.
The syndrome was evident in 2015, when she had eight true or second-year freshmen and only two seniors, and it’s evident again this year as she tries to assimilate seven true freshmen to a team with three seniors.
The upside? Greeny has significantly raised the program’s overall talent level during her tenure, which means a young lineup in 2019 won’t be the same liability it was during her 12-20 rookie year.
“We lost a lot, but we’re just hoping to build on the success that we’ve had lately,” Greeny said.
Ranked No. 23 in the country and coming off the school’s first NCAA Sweet 16 appearance since 2002, the Cougars open their season today in the James Madison Invitational in Harrisonburg, Va.
Even more than most years, the Cougars will look for leadership from their seniors. They are Ashley Brown, who ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in assists last year and claimed honorable mention on the all-conference team; libero Alexis Dirige, who was fourth in the league in digs a year ago; and middle blocker Jocelyn Urias, who was third on the team in kills and named honorable mention All-American.
But the six seniors from last year’s 23-10 team will be missed, especially since four of them were front-liners and one, Taylor Mims, was a third-team All-American. As a group, they represent 72 percent of last year’s kill production.
So that crazy rhythm from eight years ago isn’t doing Greeny any favors.
“It’s really hard to even it out, especially when we first took over — you couldn’t redshirt people because they had to play,” she said. “In a few years, it will be great. But to lose six seniors is a big hit.”
That’s especially true in the high-powered Pac-12, where the Cougars are projected by coaches to place eighth — four spots lower than where they finished last year.
One way Greeny tried to offset these factors and bolster her front line was to expand her international recruiting. Her true freshmen this year include 6-foot-3 middle blocker Magda Jehlarova of the Czech Republic, 6-2 outside hitter Weronika Wojdyla of Poland and 6-2 outside hitter Pia Timmer of Germany. They join a roster that already included Urias, a 6-3 middle blocker from Mexico.
Versatile junior Penny Tusa is a probable starter, and so are the three seniors. Other contenders for No. 1 roles include Mykayla Myers, Reagan Cooper, Kalyah Williams, Charity Bradley and Gabbie Heller.
The Cougars aren’t as tall as they’ve been in recent years, and their blocking skills are less developed. But their passing, defense and serving might be improved, both this year and in the future. One positive thing about the Cougars’ crazy recruiting rhythm is certain players — such as last year’s seniors — end up accruing a ton of experience.
“What was neat about that senior group last year is that many of them played as freshmen and just continued on,” Greeny said. “That’s what this group is going to have to do as well. As a coach, having seven freshmen is too many. But that’s the way it falls.”
WSU ROSTER
Penny Tusa, OH/S, 5-8, jr.; Kalyah Williams, OH, 6-0, fr.; Alexis Dirige, DS/L, 5-2, sr.; Jocelyn Urias, MB, 6-3, sr.; Pia Timmer, OH, 6-2, fr.; Charity Bradley, OH, 6-4, soph.; Hannah Pukis, S, 5-11, fr.; Alexcis Lusby, OH, 6-5, fr.; Julia Norville, DS/L, 5-8, fr.; Mykayla Myers, MB, 6-0, fr.; Aria McComber, DS/L, 5-8, fr.; Magda Jehlarova, MB, 6-3, fr.; Weronika Wojdyla, OH, 6-2, fr.; Gabbie Heller, OH, 6-0, fr.; Reagan Cooper, OH, 6-1, fr.; Ashley Brown, S, 5-9, sr.
WSU SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 — at James Madison, 7 p.m. 31 — vs. Iowa, 7 a.m., and vs. Stony Brook, 2 p.m., at James Madison.
Sept. 6 — vs. Utah State at Portland, 9:30 a.m., and at Portland, 7 p.m. 7 — vs. Idaho at Portland, 10:30 a.m. 13-14 — Cougar Challenge, Pullman (13 — Idaho State, noon; Texas Arlington, 7:30 p.m.; 14 — Liberty, noon.) 20 — vs. Houston Baptist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 a.m., and vs. host school, 5 p.m. 21 — Texas Southern at Rio Grande Valley, 9 a.m. 25 — Washington, 5:30 p.m. 28 — at California, 1 p.m.
Oct. 4 — at USC, noon. 11 — Oregon, 6 p.m., 13 — Oregon State, noon. 18 — Arizona, 7 p.m. 20 — Arizona State, noon. 24 — at Colorado, 6 p.m. 27 — at Utah, noon.
Nov. 1 — UCLA, 7 p.m. 3 — USC, noon. 7 — at Oregon State, 6 p.m. 10 — at Oregon, TBA. 15 — Utah, TBA. 17 — Colorado, noon. 21 — at Arizona State, 6 p.m. 24 — at Arizona, TBA. 26 — Stanford, 7 p.m. 30 — at Washington, TBA.
