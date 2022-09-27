It wasn’t quite 2019 against UCLA, but Washington State’s 44-41 loss to No. 13 Oregon on Saturday may have stung a little more.

After the Cougars surrendered a 12-point lead with less than four minutes left and allowed 29 Oregon points in the fourth quarter, chants of “Let’s go Ducks” could be heard at Gesa Field as shocked WSU fans filed slowly out of the stadium.

Hopefully, those fans stayed away from social media, where the classic “They Coug’d it!” spread rapidly by Ducks’ faithful and other Cougar dissidents.

