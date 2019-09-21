Volleyball
Cougs 2-for-2 at Texas tourney
EDINBURG, Texas — Washington State volleyball continued its winning streak as the Cougars downed Houston Baptist and host University of Texas Rio Grande Valley back-to-back at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Tournament.
The Cougs (10-1) beat Houston Baptist in straight sets by scores of 25-18, 25-13, 25-22, then went four against Rio Grande Valley for a 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21 victory.
Alexcis Lusby led the offense in the opening match, totaling 11 kills and providing five block assists. Against UTRGV, Hannah Pukis posted her second career double-double with career-highs of 46 assists and 13 digs. Pukis added four kills, and one block assist to her stat sheet as well.
Buchanan wins 300th
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Idaho head coach Debbie Buchanan picked up her 300th career victory in style, overseeing a five-set win against Omaha.
The Vandals rallied to victory by a final score of 14-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 15-10.
Kyra Palmbush led the Vandals with 11 kills while hitting .588. Kennedy Warren added 10 kills of her own. Hailey Pelton recorded 22 assists. Idaho moved to 4-6 overall and 2-2 in five-set matches this season.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Cougars soar past Rainbow Wahine
HONOLULU — Shayna Whieldon headed home a free kick in the 41st minute late Thursday as the No. 24 Washington State women’s soccer team beat Hawaii 1-0 at Waipio Peninsula Stadium.
Whieldon’s converted on a free kick by Brianna Alger late in the first half, and the defense of the Cougars (6-1-0) took charge from there. Ella Dederick finished with two saves, while Rainbow Wahine (2-5-1) goaltender Alexis Mata had 10 stops.
Washington State will play Pepperdine at 4 p.m. Sunday in Honolulu.