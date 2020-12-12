Every football game is a chess match. But sometimes the pieces are jumbo, and sometimes the strategies are simple.
That’s the type of game Washington State expects against California today at fanless Martin Stadium in Pullman.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., moved Thursday from its original 7:30 p.m. spot when the Washington-Oregon game was canceled by coronavirus concerns. The game will be televised on Fox.
Heading into the second-to-last weekend of the virus-shortened Pac-12 season, the Bears (1-3, 1-3) of Berkeley, Calif., and the Cougars (1-2, 1-2) are trying to climb from the bottom rungs of the Pac-12’s North Division. Two of the Bears’ three losses were tight games, and they’re favored by 1½ points today.
Temperatures in the low 30s are expected, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation, but that’s not the only reason a strategic simplicity might rule the day.
“This doesn’t happen a ton, where you kind of know what you’re going to see,” WSU coach Nick Rolovich said.
He mainly was referring to the Cal defense’s probable response to his run-and-shoot tactics, but the Bears’ offense probably won’t reinvent the wheel either.
“Day in and day out, we’re going to run the ball,” first-year Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave said this week. “We’re going to impose our will as best we can.”
Getting 5 yards a pop from running backs Damien Moore and Marcel Dancy, the Bears also are asking 225-pound quarterback Chase Garbers to take prudent advantage of run opportunities. Fond of fullbacks and tight ends, Cal narrowly lost The Big Game 24-23 two weeks ago but is sometimes out-Stanfording Stanford.
Musgrave is a former standout quarterback at Oregon, but his thinking obviously has been influenced by 21 years of NFL coaching. So he doesn’t mean anything too abstract about “imposing our will.” He means the opposite of the often-uttered intention of taking what the defense gives you.
“When we want to run it, we’re going to run it,” he said. “We’re not going to be dissuaded by a seven-man box or an eight-man box. We’re going to have ways to account for the eighth guy when we want to run it.”
That amounts to a line in the sand, because WSU first-year defensive coordinator Jake Dickert habitually talks about stuffing the run first and foremost. One of the few encouraging aspects of the Cougars’ 38-13 loss at USC on Sunday was that they allowed only 5 rushing yards despite a series of recent personnel losses on the defensive line.
“We’re looking forward to a physical game,” WSU edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. said. “Just stopping the run and seeing what we can do.”
On the other side, the Cougars and freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura will strive for flexibililty, as usual, but they might have a firmer idea of what to expect than usual.
Cal’s staunch defense, which probably won’t gamble as much as USC did, thrived against Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense in recent years and now seeks similar success against the run-and-shoot.
The Bears are coming off a surprising 21-17 home win against Oregon, paced by inside linebacker Kuony Deng, the reigning Pac-12 defensive player of the week, and outside linebacker Cameron Goode, who ranks third in the Football Bowl Subdivision in tackles for loss per game. Rolovich also is impressed with cornerback Camryn Bynum and safety Elijah Hicks.
Like the Wazzu defense, the Bears will try to keep everything in front of them. Their opponents have mustered only 10 touchdowns in 16 red-zone appearances.
“It’s not a real tricky game — all these new blitzes coming at you,” Rolovich said of the Bears. “They are very sound and they’re excellent tacklers. There’s not a lot of changes that they make. There’s not a lot of changes that we make.”
The cancellation of the Washington-Oregon game, because of a virus outbreak among the Huskies, means there will be no rescheduled Apple Cup next week. Washington (3-1) has the best record in the Pac-12 North and, if healthy, will play in the league championship game Friday — a big if.
In addition to the title game, the league plans to pair up the 10 also-rans for five other games next weekend, if the coronavirus allows — another big if.
