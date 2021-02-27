ST. GEORGE, Utah — Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden collected five hits, including his first home run this season, as the Washington State baseball team scored multiple runs in six of nine innings Friday and routed the Dixie State Trailblazers 19-5 at Bruce Hurst Field to go up 2-0 in the four-game series.
Kolden went 5-for-5 with four runs scored and six RBI to lead the Cougars (5-1). Junior infielder Kyle Manzardo was one of four other WSU players to have two hits, as he had a fifth-inning grand slam, to extend his hitting streak to 23 games dating to the 2019 season.
Senior outfielder Collin Montez went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and senior designated hitter Tristan Peterson had two hits, including a double, a run scored and two RBI. Washington State set a season high for runs and hits.
The pitching staff was just as dominate as the Cougars allowed the Trailblazers (0-2) just four hits. Tyson Fisher homered and Kaden Hollow had a double.
Junior right-hander Zane Mills improved to 2-0 by allowing three hits and one earned run in seven innings. He struck out 13 batters.
Jack Gonzales absorbed the loss, allowing four hits, four walks and five runs, all earned, in 2 1/3 innings. He walked four.
The two teams continue the series at 1:05 p.m. today.
Washington State 303 153 220—19 16 2
Dixie State 000 010 013—5 4 3
Mills, Thompson (8), Thomas (9), Hoeft (9) and Meyer, Albrecht (8); Gonzales, Hansen (3), D’Ambra (5), Porthan (5), Fowlks (7), Holliday (9) and Hollow, Dodson (6).
W — Mills. L — Gonzales.
WSU hits — Kolden 5 (HR), Manzardo 2 (HR), Montez 2 (HR), Peterson 2 (2B), Van De Brake 2, Hill (2B), Meyer, Smith.
Dixie State hits — Fisher (HR), Hollow (2B), Dodson, Kohler.
VOLLEYBALL
Cougs sweep past Cal
The No. 17 Washington State volleyball team had no trouble with California, sweeping past the Bears 25-14, 25-16 and 25-19 in a Pac-12 match at Bohler Gym.
The Cougars (7-2, 7-2 Pac-12) hit a whopping .506 against Cal’s .094 mark. WSU only trailed at all for a few moments — 2-0 in the first set before a 6-0 rally, and at 1-0 and 4-3 in the final set before several mini-runs.
Sophomores Pia Timmer and Kalyah Williams put down 16 and 12 kills, respectively. The two hit a combined .633. Sophomore setter Hannah Pukis totaled 37 assists and four blocks, and middle blocker Magda Jehlarova, also a sophomore, piled up seven blocks. Penny Tusa, the team’s lone senior, added three aces.
Cal (1-10, 1-10) was led by Lydia Grote’s 11 kills. No other Bears had more than four.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU 0, Utah 0 (2OT)
Washington State played to a scoreless tie with Utah in a double-overtime Pac-12 women’s soccer match.
Marissa Zucchetto made four goalkeeper saves for the Cougars (3-0-1), and Sarajean Edwards had five for the Utes (1-1-2).
Washington State outshot Utah 8-0 in the second overtime, with Edwards stopping a credible Elyse Bennett shot in the 103rd minute.
Utah 0 0 0 0—0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0—0
Shots — Utah 9, WSU 22.
Saves — Utah 5, WSU 4
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho game canceled
The Idaho women’s basketball game set for next Wednesday at Memorial Gym against Montana has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Vandals’ program.
It’s the third UI game the past three days that has been canceled.
The games will not be made up. Idaho’s next scheduled game is at 6 p.m. next Friday at home against the Grizzlies in a regular-season finale.
SWIMMING
WSU’s McCoy places twice
HOUSTON — Washington State senior Taylor McCoy placed in two events at the Pac-12 swim meet at the University of Houston.
Stanford still leads the pack with 1,091 points heading into the final day of the four-day event. The Cougars are in seventh with 355 points.
McCoy took sixth place in the 400 individual medley in a time of 4:15.11. She then teamed with freshmen Alendra Vartiainen and Kaya Takashige, and senior Chloe Larson to finish sixth in the 200 medley relay in 1:41.60.
Faith, Mack advance in 1-meter
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Idaho divers Hailey Faith and Emily Mack moved onto the 1-meter final on the second day of the Western Athletic Conference diving championships.
Faith took fourth with 241.65 points, and Mack seventh with 232.40.
The Vandals sit in sixth overall at 387 points, behind Cal Baptist at 398.