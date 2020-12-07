Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich sensed a pregame mood on his team he hoped was “the quiet before the storm.” But the only storm came from USC. It was a tsunami.
The Cougars allowed a mind-boggling four touchdowns in an early eight-minute span — all on receptions by Amon-Ra St. Brown — and trailed by 35 points at halftime Sunday in a 38-13 loss to the No. 17 Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
It was the WSU’s first game in 22 days, thanks to coronavirus outbreaks at WSU and later USC, but Rolovich thought the Cougars’ sluggish first quarter might have been a gray-matter issue.
“It’s hard to blame it on rust — we were still practicing, guys were still getting reps,” he said. “I’ve got to get these guys ready to play. Pregame, I wasn’t sure if it was the quiet before the storm or there was some intimidation.”
Whatever it was, the Cougars’ red-zone defense couldn’t keep tabs on St. Brown, who became the first player in college football history to score on each of four catches in the first quarter, and tied an Football Bowl Subdivision record with four touchdowns in any quarter.
“Two weeks definitely sucks, not playing,” WSU offensive tackle Abe Lucas said. “You’ve got to be excited to play after two weeks, though, and some people aren’t. Some people were lackadaisical toward it, and that’s something that has to change. This is what we’re here for. We’re here to play football and we’re here to succeed.”
The Cougars (1-2, 1-2 Pac-12) had seen their two previous games get zapped by their virus outbreak, but the Trojans (4-0, 4-0) also had reason to feel rusty. Virus protocol had prompted the cancellation of their game against Colorado and a two-day delay of this contest, originally set for Friday.
“We don’t like being away from football for so long, but I think the days away helped us get our legs back underneath us,” St. Brown said. “We had some linemen out, but we had a lot of time to get our throws in. It wasn’t too bad for (the skill-position players).”
The Cougars cloud-seeded the USC super-storm with glaring early mistakes, chiefly Jamire Calvin’s drop of a Jayden de Laura bomb in the first quarter and, on the next two WSU possessions, de Laura misfires resulted in critical interceptions. The Trojans needed only one offensive play to score after the first pick and only four after the second.
In the first instance, Talanoa Hufanga added insult to injury by hurdling de Laura during his 37-yard interception return.
Field position also worked against the Cougars, who began five drives inside the 25-yard-line and, in 11 possessions, never began beyond that mark.
When USC’s Tyler Vaughns, the nephew of former Lewis-Clark State baseball standout Greg Vaughns, blew past cornerback George Hicks III for a 35-yard touchdown catch midway through the second quarter, the Cougars trailed 35-0.
All of these aerial daggers came from sophomore Kedon Slovis, who completed 19 of his first 20 passes and finished 25-for-32 for 287 yards, five scores and no interceptions.
Bizarrely, the Trojans rushed for only 5 yards and outgained Wazzu only 287-263 — in a game essentially settled in the second period.
The Cougars haven’t completely moved beyond virus protocols, but their diminished roster might be attributable mainly to other issues.
Among the would-be regulars they were missing were cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Chau Smith-Wade, safeties Chad Davis Jr. and Armauni Archie, edge Willie Taylor III and receiver Calvin Jackson Jr., not to mention running back Max Borghi, who has yet to play this season.
“It’s been like that the whole year,” Rolovich said of his depleted roster.
De Laura, a true freshman making his third start, was 18-of-29 for 134 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions before giving way in the fourth quarter to Gunner Cruz and Camm Cooper, who rotated during a 10-minute, 38-second drive capped by Cruz’s 6-yard scoring pass to Renard Bell with less than two minutes remaining.
The Cougs’ only other score had come at the same juncture of the first half, on de Laura’s 5-yard pass to Travell Harris. Typifying WSU’s day, Blake Mazza struck an upright to miss the PAT.
Bell wound up with a career-high 11 catches for 76 yards, and Harris added seven receptions for 74. Deon McIntosh rushed for 65 yards.
The WSU defense recovered its equilibrium in the second half while Brennan Jackson and little-used Quinn Roff and Christian Mejia tallied a sack apiece.
Stars of the game
AMON-RA ST. BROWN caught a record-breaking four touchdown passes in an early eight-minute span for the Trojans and finished with seven receptions for 65 yards. All of those scoring passes came from KEDON SLOVIS, who wound up 25-for-32 for 287 yards, five scores and no interceptions. On defense, USC’s TALANOA HUFANGA returned an interception 37 yards to set up a touchdown and also had nine tackles and a sack. For the Cougars, RENARD BELL made 11 catches for 76 yards and a TD and TRAVELL HARRIS added seven catches for 74 yards and a 5-yard wildcat scoring run.
Turning point
The Cougars opened with a 40-yard drive capped by a failed fourth-and-1 play in which a USC defender went offsides and wasn’t called for it. The Trojans then produced touchdowns on their next five possessions.
Up next
The Cougars are scheduled to play host to California at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium. No spectators will be allowed.
Washington St. 0 6 0 7 — 13Southern Cal 28 7 3 0 — 38
First Quarter
USC: St. Brown 7 pass from Slovis (Lewis kick), 8:46.
USC: St. Brown 22 pass from Slovis (Lewis kick), 5:11.
USC: St. Brown 4 pass from Slovis (Lewis kick), 2:33.
USC: St. Brown 2 pass from Slovis (Lewis kick), :44.
Second Quarter
USC: Vaughns 35 pass from Slovis (Lewis kick), 7:11.
WSU: Harris 5 run (kick failed), :28.
Third Quarter
USC: FG Lewis 48, 11:53.
Fourth Quarter
WSU: Bell 6 pass from Cruz (Mazza kick), 1:37.
A: 0.
WSU USC
First downs 20 15
Rushes-yards 27-73 20-5
Passing 190 282
Comp-Att-Int 26-39-2 26-33-0
Return Yards 25 13
Punts-Avg. 4-38.2 2-40.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 3-15 5-50
Time of Possession 35:33 24:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington St., McIntosh 10-65, Markoff 4-12, Harris 2-7, Cooper 2-3, Cruz 2-3, de Laura 7-(minus 17). Southern Cal, Christon 3-11, Carr 4-9, Jountti 2-4, Stepp 5-3, Malepeai 2-(minus 2), Slovis 4-(minus 20).
PASSING: Washington St., de Laura 18-29-2-134, Cooper 3-3-0-22, Cruz 5-7-0-34. Southern Cal, Fink 1-1-0-(minus 5), Slovis 25-32-0-287.
RECEIVING: Washington St., Bell 11-76, Harris 7-74, Calvin 4-17, Bacon 2-15, Markoff 1-7, McIntosh 1-1. Southern Cal, St. Brown 7-65, London 5-92, Vaughns 5-69, Bryant 4-31, Stepp 1-16, McCoy 1-8, Christon 1-3, Carr 1-3, Malepeai 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Southern Cal, Lewis 31.
