Cougs bow to Arizona

Washington State forward DJ Rodman takes a contested shot over Arizona center Oumar Ballo and forward Azuolas Tubelis during Thursday’s Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum.

 Zach Wilkinson

PULLMAN — Just three weeks after a shocker for the ages, Washington State couldn’t muster enough upset magic to knock off No. 6 Arizona for a second time.

On a solid defensive night against one of the nation’s most potent scoring teams, the Cougars failed to accumulate enough on the offensive end in a 63-58 loss to the Wildcats in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game Thursday at raucous Beasley Coliseum.

“I thought that was a really competitive game, great atmosphere,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “Really proud of our fans that came out. Our guys competed hard against a really good team.”

Recommended for you