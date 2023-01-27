Cougs bow to Arizona

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.