WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 8 UCLA rallied in the fourth quarter, willing its way to a 70-62 win against Washington State and Borislava Hristova, who led for almost the entirety of the game on Friday night at Beasley Coliseum.
WSU (11-16, 4-11 Pac-12) was up on the Bruins (23-3, 12-3) for 34 minutes. Hristova, the school’s leading scorer, tallied 29 points (12-of-23), including 11 during a strong first-quarter run. Chanelle Molina tacked on 15 points and nine boards, and WSU held UCLA to 34 percent shooting and forced 17 Bruin giveaways.
But the Bruins, behind 32 points from Charisma Osborne, shot back with a 13-1 spurt in the final three minutes.
“(Our) start to the game was unbelievable energy-wise and we really had tremendous effort by Bobi and Molina, two kids who you would expect it from as seniors,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “This was just a really good UCLA team that has so many weapons that it’s hard to hold them down for an entire game.”
UCLA (23-3, 12-3)
Miller 1-6 1-4 3, Onyenwere 1-11 6-7 8, Corsaro 1-3 2-3 5, Dean 3-12 2-2 9, Osborne 11-21 7-8 32, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Horvat 1-5 0-0 2, Jefferson 3-4 0-0 7, Jaden Owens 0-0 2-6 2, Kayla Owens 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-64 20-30 70.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-16, 4-11)
Hristova 12-23 3-3 29, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Subasic 1-4 0-0 2, Murekatete 2-4 1-4 5, Chanelle Molina 7-19 1-2 15, Cherilyn Molina 2-3 2-2 6, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 0-3 0-0 0, Sarver 1-2 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-58 9-13 62.
UCLA 11 20 20 19—70
WSU 19 15 18 10—62
3-Point Goals — UCLA 6-14 (Corsaro 1-3, Dean 1-3, Osborne 3-7, Jefferson 1-1), Washington St. 3-13 (Hristova 2-3, Subasic 0-2, Molina 0-3, Muzet 0-3, Sarver 1-2). Assists — UCLA 13 (Miller 4), Washington St. 13 (Molina 5). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — UCLA 44 (Osborne 3-11), Washington St. 39 (Murekatete 3-10). Total Fouls — UCLA 16, Washington St. 25. Technical Fouls — None. A — 956.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU to have two players in CONCACAF tourney
The Washington State women’s soccer team will have two players representing their respective countries in the CONCACAF Women’s U20 championships, which will begin today in the Dominican Republic.
Sophomore Elaily Hernandez-Repreza and incoming freshman Trinity Rodman will compete in the tourhament that runs through March 8. Hernandez-Repreza will play for El Salvador and Rodman will compete for the United States.
The Americans were drawn into Group C, along with the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Cuba. El Salvador is in Group E with Canada, Jamaica and Guatemala.
The group stage is today through Feb. 22. The top three from each group will advance to the knockout stage. The final is scheduled for March 8, with those two teams earning spots in the upcoming U-20 World Cup.
BASEBALL
Hawaii 4, WSU 2
HONOLULU — Despite out hitting Hawaii 11-3, Washington State couldn’t get a clutch knock, and fell to the Warriors in a nonconference game to drop to 2-4.
The Cougs got two hits apiece from Gianni Tomasi, Kyle Manzardo, Collin Montez, Justin Van De Brake and Brady Hill. Reliever Connor Barison took over in the fourth, and went five innings, fanning seven and allowing one hit, no runs and walking none.
But Hawaii (6-2) scored on a wild pitch from Ethan Ross in the first, then got three unearned runs — two fielder’s choices and a sacrifice fly — to make it 4-0 after the third. WSU left seven on base, committed three errors and didn’t earn any walks.
WSU 000 000 020—2 11 3
Hawaii 112 000 00x—4 3 2
Ross, Barison (4) and Lasch. Davenport, Wu-Yelland (8), Reilly (8) and Murray.
WSU hits — Tomasi 2, Manzardo 2 (2B), Montez 2, Van De Brake 2, Clifford, Hill 2.
Hawaii hits — Scott, Kaler (2B), Baeza.