SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Utah to a 77-63 Pac-12 Conference victory Thursday against Washington State at the Jon M. Huntsman Center to end a three-game losing streak.
“Carlson was truly amazing tonight,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “You can’t really win on the road like that. We weren’t able to get stops down the stretch and make it competitive enough at the end of the game. We’ll have to regroup and get ready for Sunday.”
Utah (13-7, 6-3) never trailed and held a double-digit lead for most of the second half. Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye scored five points and junior guard Justin Powell hit a 3-pointer during an 8-2 surge to get Washington State within 62-56 with 5:30 to play. Powell’s layup about a minute later kept it a six-point deficit for the Cougars before the Utes closed with a 13-5 run.
“I thought Mouhamed gave us a little flurry in the second half, and gave us a chance when we cut that thing to (six),” Smith said. “I thought we actually got decent shots and did an unbelievable job of offensive rebounding.”
Carlson made 11 of 12 field goals with three 3-pointers and made all three of his free-throw attempts. Rollie Worster added 14 points and Gabe Madsen had 12 points from four 3s for Utah. Worster also had seven of the Utes’ 20 assists.
“(Carlson has) just got good poise about him,” said Smith, who made note of the fact Carlson didn’t miss on his eight first-half shots. “He made everything and it was going good for him. Even the last one he hit over Rodman, he banked it in just for an exclamation point. He can score at all levels. He’s a really good low post scorer, he can shoot 3s, he can put it on the floor and drive. He looks like an NBA player to me.”
Gueye scored 20 points for Washington State (9-11, 4-5), which had won three consecutive games and four of its past five overall. Junior guard Jabe Mullins had nine of his 11 points in the first half and Powell finished with 10.
The Cougars’ leading scorer, junior guard TJ Bamba, missed his third consecutive game with a hand injury.
“We just don’t have enough perimeter defense,” Smith said. “We need another mature guy. We have about three guys that are good two-way players, and he’s one of them. We missed him a lot. We played well at home without him. On the road, it’s going to be tough.”
Smith said he is hopeful that Bamba will return in the next couple of days.
Washington State collected its first win at Utah last season and is 1-19 on the road against the Utes and Colorado since the pair joined the Pac-12 in 2011.
Washington State next plays at 3 p.m. Pacific on Sunday at Colorado.