It wasn’t pretty basketball, and the stands at Beasley Coliseum were without spectators for the Battle of the Palouse’s 276th edition.
Still, the neighboring universities from these fertile fields put forth a classic Wednesday in the 114-year-old rivalry series — the closest game between the men’s teams from Washington State and Idaho in seven years, and one of the most entertaining contests for border-town bragging rights in recent memory.
The heavily favored Cougars shook off an abysmal shooting start, soaring ahead with a 19-0 run midway through the second half. WSU just barely stood its ground down the stretch for another tense finish in a 61-58 defeat of the Vandals.
“Another tough, tight game for us,” said Cougs coach Kyle Smith, whose team trailed at halftime for the fourth game in a row, yet improved to 4-0. “We really got off to a rough start, and a lot of it had to do with how Idaho came in here determined, disciplined, and outcompeted us.
“Luckily, we were able to kinda pull ourselves together there.”
Once again, Wazzu’s defense kept it close enough for long enough, allowing its offense to snap out of a severe funk. The Cougars finally retook the lead at the 10:51 mark of the second half after trailing for the previous 25 minutes.
Freshman Andrej Jakimovski broke out, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, and DJ Rodman put in two skillful blow-by layups in the rally, which concluded with the Cougs up by 10 points. UI had gone ice cold for six minutes.
“We know how to fight through adversity. We’re pretty good at it,” said WSU guard Noah Williams, who was clutch throughout the second half. “It’d be great to win a game by double digits, but at the end of the day ... I love playing crunch-time minutes.”
UI (0-3), despite being down 12 with 4:30 to go — and in spite of distinct athletic disadvantages — clawed back in the final two minutes behind three consecutive 3s from Moscow High School grad Gabe Quinnett, DeAndre Robinson and Damen Thacker. A driving Thacker floater cut the Cougar lead to 57-56 with the clock ticking under a minute.
WSU guard Isaac Bonton, who’d been frustrated for much of the game, answered with a nervy midrange jumper, and Williams followed by sinking two free throws. Down three, UI forward Scott Blakney’s lay-in attempt clanked off the rim, and time ran out.
“We liked the competitive fight we had,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “... It just shows we’re making progress, but you’re never satisfied. We’re not going to take any consolation from playing a close game.”
Williams led all scorers and matched a career-best with 19 points, and made all eight of his free-throw attempts. Bonton tacked on 17 points and eight boards, while Jakimovski had a career-high 11 points, and sparked Wazzu’s comeback.
“He has incredible confidence in himself,” Jakimovski said of Williams, who’s fast becoming a Wazzu star.
The Cougs shot 36.4 percent in the first half before hitting 48 percent of their shots in the second. The Vandals went 23-for-61 from the floor (37.7 percent), and were inconsistent from distance (7-of-22). WSU coughed it up 17 times as it remains searching for a workable rotation, but was good enough on the glass and in transition to create an edge.
“We can’t get settled. We’re turning the ball over too much. A little discouraged by that,” Smith said. “The positives: We’ve been able to come back, stay the course, keep competing and we’ve been good in tight games, been able to persevere. It’s easy to give those away. ... We haven’t played a complete game yet, but we have played well enough in stretches.”
Robinson paced UI with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Hunter-Jack Madden scored 13. Blakney totaled 12 points, but only four in the second half as sizable Wazzu keyed in on the standout senior.
“Other than those late 3s we gave up ... it could’ve been a really good defensive effort,” Smith said. “(Defense) gives us a chance. But we really gotta work on our offensive execution, really gotta work on rebounding.”
The Vandals led by 11 points with five minutes before the break, capitalizing on a drought consisting of rash decisions and decent looks that rattled out.
WSU shot 1-of-12 and committed seven giveaways during the stretch. UI, meanwhile, was more energetic and fluid with its screen game than it’d be at any other point as its advantage started to disappear after intermission.
“They brought it. They had everything to gain and we had everything to lose,” Smith said of WSU’s farmland foes. “They were motivated, they were excited, which is something to learn from.
“They prepared and competed hard, and that was good for us. Thank God we were able to put it together for a stretch, but we really aren’t comfortable with each other, trusting each other enough. We gotta get better there.”
IDAHO (0-3)
Blakney 6-11 0-0 12, Quinnett 3-11 0-0 8, Robinson 5-8 2-2 14, Thacker 3-8 0-0 8, Garvin 1-4 0-0 3, Madden 5-14 3-3 13, Christmas 0-2 0-2 0, Wilson 0-1 0-2 0, Thiombane 0-1 0-0 0, Christensen 0-0 0-0 0, Kilgore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 5-9 58.
WASHINGTON ST. (4-0)
Jakimovski 4-6 0-0 11, Rodman 2-7 1-1 5, Abogidi 2-6 2-4 6, Bonton 6-15 4-9 17, Williams 5-7 8-8 19, Rapp 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 1-2 1-2 3, Bamba 0-0 0-2 0, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 16-26 61.
Halftime: Idaho 29-23. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 7-22 (Robinson 2-3, Thacker 2-4, Quinnett 2-6, Garvin 1-2, Christmas 0-1, Thiombane 0-1, Madden 0-5), Washington St. 5-11 (Jakimovski 3-4, Williams 1-1, Bonton 1-3, Rapp 0-1, Rodman 0-2). Rebounds: Idaho 25 (Robinson 8), Washington St. 37 (Bonton 8). Assists: Idaho 12 (Garvin 3), Washington St. 12 (Williams 4). Total Fouls: Idaho 22, Washington St. 14.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.