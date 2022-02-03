No, the Washington State Cougars aren’t challenging the Longhorns, the Aggies and the Horned Frogs for recruiting supremacy in Texas. They’re just looking for the best players they can find on short notice.
On the first day of the traditional signing period Wednesday, new WSU coach Jake Dickert announced the acquisition of nine high school players, including six from the Lone Star State, as he pushed his overall haul to 23.
But he repeated the message he’d expressed during the early signing period in December: This is his “foundational” recruiting class, as opposed to his official “first” class, and doesn’t necessarily reflect his long-term priorities.
The recent emphasis on Texas, for example, has less to do with Dickert’s recruiting vision than with the connections of Eric Morris, the former head coach at Incarnate Word in San Antonio who became Wazzu’s offensive coordinator with the start of the calendar year.
New offensive assistants Clay McGuire and Joel Filani also have deep ties to Texas. Exploiting those connections proved an expedient for Dickert, who’d been whisked into the Cougs’ interim head coaching role in October before landing the permanent job the next month.
“Our foundational areas will still be Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Hawaii,” Dickert said in a virtual news conference. “That’s where we want to build this team. But it’s good to have a secondary pipeline in Texas that we can tap into that finds the right people for our program. And when you’re recruiting (on) the second signing day, sometimes you have to spread a bigger net than we would like to do.”
Another urgent goal was to shore up an offensive line that, after the 2021 regular season, lost three starters to graduation and another to the transfer portal. The Cougs signed four players at that position, including twins Landon and Luke Roaten of Tomball, Texas, and a 6-foot-7 specimen whom Dickert sees as his future left tackle, Zack Miller.
Another emphasis was the defensive backfield, where Dickert added three players, including the intriguing 6-2 David Johnson of Hooks, Texas, after signing four in December. The Cougs’ former defensive coordinator continues to push against the notion that his program is a seamless extension of the one Nick Rolovich headed until his firing.
“We talk about it a lot — this is a rebuild of a roster,” Dickert said. “Since I’ve been here in two years, we’ve lost eight safeties. Really to go out and address that need was huge. When you play a 4-2-5, that core of that defense needs to be really strong. David Johnson, this will be a store-and-stash name and in two years everybody’s going to be like, ‘How did you get this guy?’ ”
The crop included a quarterback, dual threat John Mateer of Texas, who is “the next gunslinger we can develop in our program,” Dickert said. He joins vaunted transfer Cameron Ward, who signed during the early period.
The Texas contingent also included running back Jaylen Jenkins, whose scatback quality will give him a chance to see the field early in order to complement the weightier Nakia Watson and December signee Djouvensky Schlenbaker.
Dickert said he’ll probably add four to five more players to the recruiting class, looking in particular for receivers, running backs and offensive linemen while also shifting into a “best available mindset.” Cougar coaches, who are retaining the program’s longtime devotion to the pass, apparently like their existing stable of receivers. To this point, they’ve signed none in this class.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
WSU class of 2022 recruits
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
TONY CARTER, defensive lineman, 5-foot-11, 201, Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, Fla. … led Jacksonville with 151 tackles as senior … three stars by 247Sports.
JAYLEN JENKINS, running back, 5-8, 166, Allen (Texas) High School … rushed for 1,519 yards as senior … three stars by Rivals.
DAVID JOHNSON, defensive back, 6-2, 174, Hooks (Texas) High School … limited to two games as senior because of injury … three stars by ESPN and 247Sports.
JOHN MATEER, quarterback, 6-1, 215, Little Elm (Texas) High School … finished career with 7,060 passing yards, 1,223 rushing yards … three stars by ESPN and 247Sports.
ZACK MILLER, offensive lineman, 6-7, 308, Orange Lutheran High School, Yorba Linda, Calif. … second-team All-Orange County as senior … three stars by 247Sports.
LANDON ROATEN, offensive lineman, 6-5, 285, Tomball (Texas) High School … first-team all-district as senior … three stars by ESPN and 247Sports.
LUKE ROATEN, offensive lineman, 6-5, 265, Tomball (Texas) High School … first-team all-district … three stars by 247Sports.
REECE SYLVESTER, defensive back, 5-11, 180, Sterling High School, Houston … district multi-purpose MVP as senior … three stars by 247Sports.
KENDALL WILLIAMS, offensive lineman, 6-3, 291, Lincoln High School, San Diego .. second-team All-San Diego … three stars by ESPN and 247Sports.
TAARIQ AL-UQDAH, linebacker, 6-0, 218 pounds, Inglewood (Calif.) High School — Ocean League Player of the Year as senior … signed in December ... three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.
HUDSON CEDARLAND, linebacker, 6-4, 220, Gig Harbor (Wash.) High School — Class 3A South Sound Conference MVP as senior … signed in December ... three stars by ESPN and 247Sports.
ANDRE DOLLAR, tight end, 6-6, 230, Mustang (Okla.) High … co-tight end of the year in Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference … signed in December ... four stars by ESPN.
BRYCE GRAYS, safety, 6-0, 190, Fort Bend Christian, Richmond, Texas — Three stars by ESPN and 247Sports ... signed in December ...
JAVAN ROBINSON, cornerback, 5-11, 175, West Orange High School, Apopka, Fla. — Had 35 tackles and two interceptions as senior … signed in December ... three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.
DJOUVENSKY SCHLENBAKER, running back, 6-0, 220, Squalicum High School, Bellingham, Wash. — Set Squalicum record with 4,000-plus career rushing yards … signed in December ... three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.
JAKOBUS SETH, offensive line, 6-4, 280, Lakewood (Wash.) High School — Three stars by 247Sports ... signed in December.
LEYTON SMITHSON, safety, 6-2, 180, Squalicum High School, Bellingham, Wash. — Had 1,531 all-purpose yards as senior … signed in December ... three stars by ESPN and 247Sports.
ERIC WILDER, offensive line, 6-5, 280, Syracuse (Utah) High — Three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals ... signed in December.