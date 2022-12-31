UCLA Washington St Basketball

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell, left, drives while defended by Washington State guard Kymany Houinsou during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

 Young Kwak

PULLMAN — The hero all game long, Washington State forward DJ Rodman had a chance for what every basketball player dreams of — a potential game-winning shot.

It wasn’t meant to be.

Rodman had 19 points on 70% shooting, but his corner 3-pointer rimmed out with three seconds left as No. 11 UCLA rallied past WSU 67-66 on Friday in Pac-12 Conference play at Beasley Coliseum.

