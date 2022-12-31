PULLMAN — The hero all game long, Washington State forward DJ Rodman had a chance for what every basketball player dreams of — a potential game-winning shot.
Rodman had 19 points on 70% shooting, but his corner 3-pointer rimmed out with three seconds left as No. 11 UCLA rallied past WSU 67-66 on Friday in Pac-12 Conference play at Beasley Coliseum.
It was a heartbreaking loss for WSU (5-9, 0-3 Pac-12), which was seconds away from what arguably would have been the biggest victory of the Kyle Smith era.
“My eyes lit up because it’s the moment that you wish for, a game-winner,” said Rodman, the disappointment showing on his face. “I’m not going to beat myself too much on that because there’s a lot that gets us to that place. … I was ready to step up and hit it, but I didn’t.”
WSU led the Bruins (12-2, 3-0) for almost the entire game after Mouhamed Gueye’s dunk made it 7-5 three minutes in.
But UCLA guard Tyger Campbell made a steal off an errant pass by WSU’s Kymany Houinsou and the Bruins’ Adem Bona made the ensuing layup for a 67-66 lead with just 19 seconds left.
Smith and Rodman expressed dismay at a no-foul call in the paint on Gueye on the other end, which led to a frantic ending in which Rodman saved the ball from going out of bounds, then got it back in the corner for his 3 attempt.
“Down one, got the ball one foot away and thought there was a lot of contact and they didn’t call it, so DJ got the shot to (try to) to win it, but it shouldn’t have gotten to that,” Smith said.
WSU looked more like the ranked team in the first half, holding UCLA to 26.7% shooting from the field and leading by as many as 12 points.
The Bruins narrowed it to 37-32 at the half before WSU stretched it back to nine on a Justin Powell 3 with 7:23 to go.
But the Cougars missed their final nine shots from the field and failed to score another field goal after Powell’s shot from distance.
The loss overshadowed great individual efforts by Rodman and Gueye, who had 18 points and a whopping 18 rebounds — the most boards by a Cougar since 2016.
Jabe Mullins added 11, all in the first half.
The Bruins were paced by the trio of Jaime Jaquez Jr. (20 points, seven rebounds), Campbell (16 points) and David Singleton (14). Bona finished with seven.
For the Cougars, this one will hurt for a while.
“I’ll say all the cliches — ‘flush it’ — but I don’t think that’s real,” Smith said. “It’s gonna sting. It’ll hurt. You gotta come back and be mad, not sad about it and hopefully play harder and not feel sorry for yourself.”
Bona 3-6 1-2 7, Campbell 5-15 4-4 16, Clark 3-12 2-2 8, Singleton 4-7 4-4 14, Jaquez 5-14 10-10 20, McClendon 1-2 0-0 2, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Etienne 0-2 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 21-22 67.
Gueye 6-14 5-7 18, Jakimovski 1-4 2-2 4, Rodman 7-10 3-3 19, Bamba 2-9 0-0 5, Powell 2-6 0-0 5, Mullins 4-9 0-0 11, Houinsou 1-2 0-0 2, Diongue 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-56 10-12 66.
Halftime: Washington St., 37-32. 3-Point Goals: UCLA 4-11 (Campbell 2-3, Singleton 2-4, Jaquez 0-1, McClendon 0-1, Clark 0-2), Washington St. 8-22 (Mullins 3-7, Rodman 2-3, Gueye 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Powell 1-5, Jakimovski 0-2). Rebounds: UCLA 27 (Jaquez 8), Washington St. 39 (Gueye 18). Assists: UCLA 5 (Campbell, Clark 2), Washington St. 10 (Mullins 3). Total Fouls: UCLA 16, Washington St. 18. A: 3,238.