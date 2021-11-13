Cougs’ goal is to capitalize on everything they can vs. Ducks

In a normal season, the biggest benefit a college football team derives from a bye week is purely physical — a chance to decompress and recover from aches and pains.
Needless to say, this isn’t a normal season for Washington State.
The biggest benefits for the Cougars last week probably were (a) a chance to bond in the aftermath of a strange midseason coaching overhaul and (b) extra time to prepare for a top-shelf opponent.
The Cougars (5-4, 4-2) will need all the benefits they can muster against the once-beaten Oregon Ducks (8-1, 5-1) today in an ESPN showcase that will decide which of these teams takes late-season command of the Pac-12 North. Oregon is favored by two touchdowns.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., as the Ducks try to clinch the North title (with some help elsewhere) and the Cougars try to claim a share of the lead and the tiebreaker on Oregon with two games remaining.
Also high among the Ducks’ priorities is to stay in contention for a College Football Playoff berth. They’re ranked No. 3 in that pecking order and No. 5 by The Associated Press.
The Cougs took advantage of their open date by installing much of their game plan last week, then reviewed it Tuesday and Wednesday in what interim coach Jake Dickert described as quality practices.
”The intensity is high,” he said. “We’re preparing. We’re seeing things for the second and sometimes third time now. I just think the energy, the focus and the effort is right where it needs to be.”
That’s been true of the Cougs for the past several weeks — despite everything.
As the entire college football world knows, second-year WSU coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired Oct. 18 for failing to comply with a state vaccination mandate, and Dickert was tabbed to oversee the program while continuing to serve as defensive coordinator.
The Cougars scarcely missed a beat the next two weeks, acquitting themselves admirably in a loss against BYU before stunning Arizona State 34-21 two weeks ago at Tempe, Ariz.
Still, their hiatus last week surely was valuable as players grew more acquainted with two hastily hired replacement assistants and adjusted to new roles assigned to four other coaches.
“We all went through a tough situation,” WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura said last week. “Like a family, we came together and we leaned on each other.”
Someone asked Oregon coach Mario Cristobal what it was like preparing for an opponent that’s gone through such a “whirlwind” and now is coming off a bye. He took the opportunity to talk up his opponent.
“I think whirlwinds in football are, most of the time, good,” Cristobal said. “You play this sport because you love competition and challenges or whatnot. Throw in a scenario that they’ve had to deal with, with a really talented crew of players, a very senior-laden team, a really talented coaching staff, with a great scheme — and then you add an extra week of preparation to be able to dissect your opponent. All those factors are things that are — they’re real.”
Then he tossed in another X-factor: The recent history of the Oregon-WSU series. To wit:
In 2018, the Cougars and their raucous fans endured an Oregon comeback and won 34-20 on ESPN College GameDay in Pullman. The next year, the Ducks won 37-35 in Eugene on a late field goal by Camden Lewis (who’s 9-for-9 in FGs this year). Then in Pullman last season, Oregon erased a 19-7 deficit to win 43-29.
“This is as big a rival as we have, because of the way these games have gone over course of the years,” Cristobal said.
