The Washington State football program announced the hiring Friday of a special teams coordinator, Kyle Krantz, who has spent 10 years in the Southeastern Conference.
The Cougars also made four hires in their recruiting and strength staffs and added titles to the job descriptions of two assistant coaches.
All the moves were made within the same salary structure that Nick Rolovich was given when hired as head coach a year ago, an official said.
Krantz, 34, has spent the past five years at South Carolina in various roles, most recently special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He also has been an assistant at Auburn and held auxiliary coaching roles at Florida, Kentucky and Northwestern.
Originally from Denver, he graduated from Northern Colorado in 2009 and later coached linebackers there for two seasons.
“Coach Krantz was extremely impressive throughout the interview process,” Rolovich said in a statement, “and his references spoke of him as a grinder on the recruiting trail and also a guy who loves coaching college football.”
He replaces Michael Ghobrial, who left WSU early this month to become a special teams assistant for the New York Jets.
Joining the Cougars’ recruiting staff are Josh Omura, Marco Regalado and Samie Parker, and the strength and conditioning staff now includes Scott Salwasser. Omura will be director of transfer recruiting.
Also, cornerbacks coach John Richardson now is being called an assistant head coach, and offensive coordinator Brian Smith is an associate head coach.
