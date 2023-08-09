The Washington State football team is still working out some kinks four days away from its first scrimmage of fall practice and 25 days from its season opener against Colorado State.

It was the first day in full pads on Tuesday. There was some jawing and, in coach Jake Dickert’s words, “chippiness” that happened on the field the third-year coach had to correct.

“Emotional control is really important in the game of football,” Dickert said. “Because a lot of good things, a lot of bad things, a lot of tough things — refs, missed calls — there’s a lot of situations that you have to have emotional control. We talk about it — if you don’t control your own emotions, something else or someone else will. And I understand chippiness and a couple little scuffles, but when we can’t get plays run, that’s not what we’re out here to do.”

Tags

Recommended for you