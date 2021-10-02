Washington State safeties and nickelbacks were watching video of the Cougars’ game at Utah when their 65-year-old position coach delivered a message from yesteryear.
“I don’t know if you guys have ever heard this, but obviously I’ve been around a little bit longer,” Mark Banker said. “We used to have saying. When you win ugly, you lose ugly.”
At this point, the Cougars (1-3, 0-2) will take any kind of win. But first and foremost, Banker and other WSU coaches want to see the Cougars execute in a more sightly fashion when they play California (1-3, 0-1) in a Pac-12 football game at 2:30 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) in Berkeley, Calif.
In other words, the 2021 Cougs have shown more energy than efficiency.
“It starts with effort, and you’ve got to play with emotion — and they’ve been doing that,” Banker said of his charges in particular. “But at some point in time, execution has to really kick in. That’s coaching, that’s playing, because we’re all in this thing together.”
Bear in mind Banker coaches on the defensive side, which was clearly the brighter side for the Cougs in their 24-13 loss last week at Utah. The clarion call for clean execution is even louder on the other side.
Nick Rolovich, the team’s offensive-minded head coach, said the O watched Utah video as a group, the better to understand the dynamics — as opposed to the individual aspects — of its shortcomings. For example, the eight sacks WSU allowed can’t all be laid at the offensive line’s feet.
“I knew with the number of sacks that they would catch the brunt of the heat,” Rolovich said, “and I don’t think that was fair. I think there some opportunities for us to get the ball out that wouldn’t have put the O-line in that position. There’s definitely improvement that can be made at the offensive line, but I can’t put all those sacks on them.”
Injuries have hindered the offense’s quest for cohesion. The Cougars hope to have the services today of sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura, who handed the reins to Jarrett Guarantano last week because of a touchy knee, and senior running back Max Borghi, who went down in the second quarter with an arm injury.
The Cougars hope to ease their recent frustrations against Cal, which has allowed them only a combined 52 points in their three meetings since Justin Wilcox became coach.
Cal’s defensive standouts include lineman Luc Bequette, who played for the Bears from 2015-19, spent a season at Boston College as a grad transter, then returned to Cal this year as a “super senior.”
“He shows up on film,” Rolovich said.
Washington State and Cal are both looking for their first Football Bowl Subdivision win, and each harbor a sense of football interruptus after their scheduled game in Pullman in December was canceled two hours before kickoff because of coronavirus issues in the Cal camp.
On the plus side, some of the scouting these teams did on each other last year can carry over to today.
“I’m kind of familiar with what they do,” Bears quarterback Chase Garbers told reporters in Berkeley when asked about the WSU defense. “They’re very talented at every position. They’re a little bit on the smaller side as a defense, but how they hide that schematically is pretty cool to see.”
Garbers’ live arm, together with his mobility, will provide a challenge to the WSU defense, which has allowed only seven touchdown passes through four games.
But Banker’s point about winning ugly was this: The Cougars on defense have been a little sloppy even when they’ve played well. He wants them to tighten things up.
“When you do that,” he said of executing cleanly, “you look up at the scoreboard when it’s all over, and most times you’re going to win when you’re just doing what you’re supposed to do.”
