Cougs (minus some linemen) to hold first scrimmage today

Washington State football coaches might place more emphasis on player evaluation than on setting the world on fire when they conduct their first preseason scrimmage today.
Certain veterans like offensive tackles Liam Ryan and Abe Lucas might be held from the session, which is closed to the public.
“I don’t know how many guys will scrimmage heavily,” coach Nick Rolovich said early this week. “I’m not sure how much Liam and Abe need. We’d love to keep developing the young guys on the O-line.”
That includes sophomore Rodrick Tialavea and junior Cade Beresford, who are battling for the one open spot on the line, at right guard.
Coaches hope to gain some clarity on the three-way competition at quarterback involving Jayden de Laura, Camm Cooper and Jarrett Guarantano. But Rolovich said he might not narrow the field until the middle of next week.
“I haven’t seen enough of them in all types of situations,” he said.
Practice today begins at 9:30 a.m. and the scrimmage at about 10:30 a.m. It’s tentatively scheduled for Gesa Field, with media welcome. But if air quality from area wildfires is poor, the scrimmage will be moved to the WSU practice bubble, with media probably prohibited because of the pandemic.