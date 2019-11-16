Cougs’ new emphasis: action over words

During a tumultuous season, Washington State players and coaches rarely have been at a loss for words.
Now, even more than usual, they seem to be stressing the need for action.
Tasked with winning at least two of their final three games if they want to become bowl-eligible, the Cougars play at home for the first time in four weeks today, facing a Stanford team equally in need of late-season inspiration.
Coming off a disheartening 33-20 loss at California last week, the Cougars (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) gathered for an hourlong meeting before Tuesday’s practice, apparently trying again to reset the tone of their collective resolve.
A month ago, the message came partly from unscripted player speeches. This week, coaches seem to be taking a more hard-line stance while telling players to shelve the rhetoric and just cheer one another on.
In describing the mood, quarterback Anthony Gordon used a phrase that sometimes pops up in business circles, “committed rather than interested.” But he also implied that verbiage isn’t really the point.
“Our team standards, we’re always trying to hold people accountable,” he said, “and we’re working toward making sure everybody in the building is committed rather than interested — people that are committed toward improving and getting better and taking advantage of these next three opportunities in front of us.
“It hasn’t been a player-led thing. Just kind of, action over words at this point. Words are kind of empty, so we need to prove it with our actions.”
Although the WSU offense drew much of the coaches’ heat after the Cal game, the turbulence afflicting this team remains centered on the defense, most recently with the departure of three players.
First, reserve linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae decide to transfer, a move coach Mike Leach this week said was of “medium” surprise. Later in the week, Leach abruptly released cornerback Daniel Isom and reserve nickelback Trey Davis for unspecified violations of team rules.
Isom’s departure presents the most immediate challenges for the lapse-prone Cougar secondary, and it probably means more playing time for cornerback Derrick Langford and others. Isom started the first five games of the season at safety, then started once at corner in settling into a rotation with George Hicks III.
“I believe we’re all stepping up — we’re starting to change the mind set more and more,” nose tackle Dallas Hobbs said early this week. “Everyone realizes — everyone has realized — but we’re starting to realize more that we need this urgency, and we need to put things together.”
Stanford (4-5, 3-4) has been racked with injuries that have undermined the efficiency of its offense. Cardinal coach David Shaw told reporters Friday that quarterback K.J. Costello has been ruled out for the game, with the start going to Davis Mills. A 6-foot-4 junior, Mills has gone 2-1 as starter this year, beating Washington and Oregon State while losing to USC.
The San Jose Mercury News also reported that cornerback Paulson Adebo will miss the game and safety Malik Antoine is doubtful — bad news for a team facing the most productive passing offense in the country.
“It’s probably the most hectic preparation week in the whole season, for the DBs specifically,” Stanford safety Stuart Head said of facing the Cougars’ Air Raid. “I think we like the challenge and we know we can affect the game in a positive way if we’re prepared and ready on Saturday.”
Gordon, who’s averaging 65 more passing yards per game than any other player in the country, said the early returns of the Cougars’ tweaked attitude were encouraging.
“It was definitely more spirited,” he said of the team’s practice after their long meeting Tuesday. “Just a quicker tempo, a little more urgency. Love to see that.”
