Hitting, passing, digging — these won’t be the only fundamentals that will prove challenging for the Washington State volleyball team and its opponents this season.
Also, breathing.
The Pac-12 is requiring all players, whether they’re competing or watching from the bench, to wear masks during matches as the conference launches a much-delayed season this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s one more hurdle for athletes and coaches who’ve grown accustomed to hurdling the past few months.
“It’s been a lot of stops and starts and unknowns,” 10th-year WSU coach Jen Greeny said Thursday. “So we’re really trying to prepare one day at a time and deal with whatever comes our way.”
The Cougars open a conference-only season against Oregon at 1 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) at spectator-free Bohler Gym in Pullman. The same teams play at 11 a.m. Monday at the same venue.
If the pandemic had never happened and the volleyball season had begun in late summer as usual, Greeny would have been decidedly optimistic about her team’s prospects.
The Cougars lost only three seniors from a team that went 23-10, advanced to the NCAA tournament for a fourth straight year and went 2-0 against a Washington Huskies team that wound up in the Elite Eight.
But nobody knows exactly what to expect for a 22-match season in a winter indoor sport, with virus numbers still surging and disrupting athletic schedules everywhere.
For players, perhaps the most immediate quandary is the mask mandate.
“We’ve gone through piles of different masks, and everybody likes something different,” Greeny said. “We have to be able to breathe, playing a high-level sport. Peripheral vision is definitely affected as well. And then just trying to keep the mask up is also a challenge.”
For coaches, substitution patterns and depth will rise in importance, and they’ll need to lower their expectations for efficiency.
Greeny was asked how well-prepared she feels.
“On a scale of one to 10, probably a two,” she said. “Because of the Christmas holiday and Thanksgiving and finals week, and dead week before that — and back to campus and quarantive COVID protocols — we have had a very limited number of practices with the entire team.”
In her favor is an excellent sophomore class, led by setter Hannah Pukis, who ranked fourth in Pac-12 assists last season, and three front-liners who adapted quickly to the college game in 2019.
They are Pia Timmer, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter who led the Cougars with 346 kills; Magda Jehlarova, a 6-3 middle blocker who paced the conference with 1.46 blocks per set; and Alexcis Lusby, a 6-5 opposite hitter who collected 235 kills and 102 blocks. They’ll be joined by 6-5 true freshman Julianna Dalton, the Colorado Gatorade player of the year last season.
The Cougs’ most versatile player is 5-8 senior Penny Tusa, who can play outside hitter or defensive specialist. Other probable contributors — all sophomores — are outside hitter Kalyah Williams and defensive specialists Aria McComber and Julia Norville.
If Wazzu makes a fifth consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament, Greeny will match a streak she helped compile as a WSU player under Cindy Fredrick in the 1990s. But landing at-large bids will be difficult this year because the tourney, whose Final Four will be staged in Omaha, Neb., has been reduced from 64 to 48 teams because of the pandemic.
So the Cougars are trying to raise their game as quickly as possible.
“We’re really happy to be back and training,” Greeny said. “These players (college athletes in general) are so used to schedules and structure that the unknown for them was really difficult to try to navigate in the summer and fall. So just getting them back in the gym, even as limited as it was in the fall, was a breath of fresh air.”
Through a mask, of course.
WSU roster
Penny Tusa, OH, 5-8, sr.; Kalyah Williams, OH, 6-0, soph.; Castan Sturm, DS/L, 5-7, fr.; Logann Golden, DS/L, 5-8, fr.; Jenna Howard, S, 5-10, fr.; Colby Gonzalez, DS/L, 5-8, fr.; Pia Timmer, OH, 6-2, soph.; Charity Bradley, OH, 6-4, jr.; Hannah Pukis, S, 5-11, soph.; Alexcis Lusby, opp, 6-5, soph.; Julia Norville, DS/L, 5-8, soph.; Argentina Ung, S, 6-0, fr.; Aria McComber, DS/L, 5-6, soph.; Magda Jehlarova, MB, 6-3, soph.; Weronika Wojdyla, OH, 6-2, fr.; Jasmine Martin, MB, 6-2, fr.; Julianna Dalton, OH, 6-5, fr.
WSU schedule (all times Pacific)
Jan. 22 — Oregon, 1 p.m.; 24 — Oregon, 11 a.m.; 28 — at Arizona State, 11 a.m.; 30 — Arizona State, 10 a.m.; Feb. 4 — UCLA, 6 p.m.; 6 — UCLA, 11 a.m.; 11 — Colorado; 13 — Colorado; 19 — at Stanford; 21 — at Stanford; 26 — California; 28 — California; March 5 — at USC. 7 — at USC; 12 – at Oregon State; 14 — at Oregon State; 19 — Washington; 21 — Washington; 26 — at Utah; 28 — at Utah; April 1 — Arizona; 3 — Arizona.
