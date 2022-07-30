Cougs picked 7th as Pac-12 season looms

August Frank/Daily NewsWashington State wide receiver Orion Peters runs the ball as Washington State defensive back Adrian Shepherd attempts to tackle him on April 4 during a scrimmage in Pullman.

 August Frank/Daily News

In a year of uncertainty for the Pac-12, many questions at Friday’s conference media day swirled around the recent news of Southern Cal and UCLA leaving the league for the Big Ten in 2024.

But coaches and players tried to sway the focus to the upcoming 2022 season, in which the media recently picked Utah as the early favorites to win the conference.

Washington State was voted seventh in the preseason poll and landed eight players on the preseason All-Pac-12 team; both lists were released leading up to the media day in Los Angeles.

