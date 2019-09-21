As a young football fan in Louisiana early this decade, Bryce Beekman didn’t pay much attention to teams like Washington State and UCLA. He certainly wasn’t tuning in to Pac-12 night games that wrapped up at 1 or 2 a.m. in the South.
But he’ll be a part of the show in tonight’s version of Pac-12 After Dark.
A junior-college transfer now starting at free safety for WSU, Beekman will be one of several players getting their first taste of Pac-12 night life when the Cougars host UCLA in a conference opener at 7:30 p.m. at sold-out Martin Stadium.
“I didn’t grow up watching that much Pac-12 ball, if I’m being honest with you,” Beekman said this week. “But just being out here now, I’ve got to do my research, my homework. I’ve got to watch film.
“Pac-12 After Dark — I’m aware of it now. That’s biggest thing, getting more aware of it.”
The No. 19 Cougars (3-0) opened their season with two easy home wins against nonleague opponents, then survived a road test last week. This game, before an adoring capacity crowd and a prime-time ESPN audience, will have a different feel, especially to transfers like Beekman and fellow defensive backs Daniel Isom and Derrick Langford Jr.
It might even have a different feel for quarterback Anthony Gordon, who has been on campus for three years but never has started a Pac-12 game. He’ll try to stay in the groove that saw him throw three touchdown passes in a come-from-behind win in a Sept. 13 victory at Houston.
“When the moment gets bigger, our goal is to get a little bigger,” Gordon said. “We look for that big play while also doing our job. So the moment’s never too big for this team and we thrive on stuff like that.”
Among the spectators will be Gardner Minshew, two days after the former WSU quarterback led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 20-7 win against Tennessee for his first NFL win. In recent months Gordon has been applying certain lessons he learned from Minshew, who blended resourceful play and hands-on leadership to guide the Cougars to an 11-2 record.
Gordon and his receivers, six of whom are already in double digits in catches, figure to have a big night. Statistically, WSU leads the country in passing while UCLA (0-3, 0-0) ranks 108th in stopping it.
“We had really good run defense against Cincinnati and San Diego State,” Bruins coach Chip Kelly said of his first two contests, “not so much in the Oklahoma game. We’ve got to improve our pass defense.”
That’s a big reason Wazzu is favored by 18½ points against a young team still looking for an identity in Kelly’s second season. It could be the start of interesting rivalry between Kelly and WSU’s Mike Leach, whose contrasting styles of spread offense have helped define the parameters of such schemes. They have met only once, in 2012, when Kelly’s final team at Oregon clobbered Leach in his first season with the Cougars
“I think they’re an extremely talented team,” Leach said of the Bruins. “I think they’re better than they’ve been playing. I know a great deal about their players — we recruited a lot of them.”
Kelly, for his part, makes it clear he lacks the depth and seasoned talent of his Oregon teams, which went 46-7 in four seasons and reached the BCS title game in 2011.
“At Oregon, we had really good players,” he said. “Marcus Mariota was a Heisman Trophy winner. There’s a lot of things you tailor to what Marcus did.”
He’s taking a different tack with his present quarterback, sophomore Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who’s only completing 54 percent of his passes while running for 80 gross yards, a figure diminished by sacks.
Northern Colorado and Houston both ran effectively against the Cougars, so UCLA is likely to hand the ball often to backs Demetric Felton (164 yards rushing) or Joshua Kelley (104).
Beekman, the WSU safety, was asked if he remembers staying up late to watch Oregon’s nationally prominent teams back in the day.
“No, sir, not really,” he said.
But will his family in Lousiana be watching tonight’s game?
“Yes, sir.”
