WACO, Texas — For the second time in five days, the 11th-ranked Washington State volleyball team beat a team ranked in the top 25.
WSU (9-1) surged past No. 18 Baylor (4-4) in four sets Wednesday. The set scores were 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21.
The Cougars also beat No. 8 BYU on Friday and their only loss this season came to now-No. 2 Louisville on Aug. 26.
Against Baylor, WSU rallied from a first-set loss to win the next four sets.
Libero Karly Basham and defensive specialist Julia Norville combined for 30 digs on the back row as the Cougars held the Bears to an attack percentage of just .168.
Outside hitters Iman Isanovic (16 kills) and Pia Timmer (13) led the way offensively for WSU. Basham also collected a perfect 28-of-28 serves.
WSU played from behind for most of the opening set as Baylor hit .310.
The Cougars put the clamps down defensively in the second, digging up 21 balls as a team, led by Basham, who tallied six of her 15 digs during the second set. Setter Argentina Ung finished two assists shy of her season high with 45 in the match, including 13 in the second set to help WSU hang on to its lead late in a close, 25-23, set win.
Washington State had only one attack error as an entire team in the third set and cranked up its offense with an attack percentage of .345.
Bears were paced by Kyndal Stowers’s 20 kills.
The Cougars closed it out in the fourth for their first-ever road win in Waco. The win avenged a loss to Baylor in the 2021 NCAA tournament.
Next up, WSU plays defending national champion, No. 6 Texas (4-2), at 5 p.m. Pacific on Friday in Austin.