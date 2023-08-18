Cougs ready to pop ‘the bubble’

Washington State coach Jake Dickert watches players participate in drills during the university’s Pro Day on March 28 in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

PULLMAN — In many ways, Washington State football’s light, walk-through practice on Thursday was the complete opposite from the one it held Wednesday.

And it might’ve been the last of its kind for the Cougars.

It was a short, no-pads practice in the cool air-conditioned confines of the team’s indoor practice facility known as “the bubble” — a far cry from the high-temperature and insanely physical outdoor evening practice the day prior.

