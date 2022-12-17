LOS ANGELES — Ten months after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals under the SoFi Stadium lights in Super Bowl LVI, the Washington State Cougars are hoping for their own SoFi magic.

The Cougars (7-5) and Fresno State Bulldogs (9-4) kick off at 12:30 p.m. today at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl in Los Angeles.

“A lot of our players are from California, a lot of our players are from Southern California,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said Friday. “To be able to play where they just hosted a Super Bowl and are going to host a national championship in a couple weeks, I think it’s pretty special for the players.”

