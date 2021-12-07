Six years later, the Washington State roster is entirely different. So are the coaches and key administrators.
So when bowl pairings were announced, presumably none of them thought of snow. But many WSU fans did.
The Cougars accepted an invitation Sunday from the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, where they’ll face the same team they vanquished in decidedly unsunny conditions in 2015.
Washington State and Miami will clash at 9 a.m. PST on Dec. 31 at Sun Bowl Stadium on the Texas-El Paso campus.
When the same teams clashed on the day after Christmas in 2015, snow fell intermittently in the first half but grew blindingly thick after intermission as WSU relied predominantly on its defense to defeat the Hurricanes 20-14.
It wasn’t typical weather for El Paso, which reports 2.6 inches of annual snowfall at its airport. But there was also a snowstorm prior to the 1974 game between Mississippi State and North Carolina, followed by rising temperatures that created thick fog.
“If it snows, it’s going to be good with us at Washington State,” newly hired WSU coach Jake Dickert said in a conference call. “We’re prepared for that.
“I’ve heard nothing but great things from our fan base and our former players about their experience when they were down there in 2015,” he said.
The Cougars are 3-0 in the Sun Bowl, having defeated Purdue 34-24 in the 2001 edition.
This time, the major hardship for Cougar fans might be airfare. With travel costs rising quickly in recent weeks, flights to El Paso in late December appear to be hundreds of dollars higher than normal.
“The Sun Bowl has a great tradition of hospitality and how they care for our student-athletes and our team, and how much of a community-driven event it is,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun in a Zoom news conference. “We just have to be realistic about what flight costs are. We saw those — we looked those up too. There’s nothing we can do to control that. But we also have people in the southwest part of this country that hopefully are motivated to go support the Cougs in El Paso.”
The Cougars posted a 7-5 overall record in the regular season and, more relevant to bowl bids, went 6-3 in Pac-12 play, tied for third-best with UCLA and Arizona State.
Heading into Sunday’s national bowl selection process, there was some uncertainty about where those three teams would end up, but the Holiday Bowl chose UCLA and the Las Vegas Bowl selected ASU. Per conference policy, that left the Sun Bowl compelled to pick the Cougars.
Sun Bowl officials Sunday played up the momentum that both of its teams have generated. The Cougars have won six of their last eight games, and Miami has taken five of its last six.
Both have faced turmoil as well. The Cougs fired coach Nick Rolovich on Oct. 18 and designated Dickert to lead the program on an interim basis for the final five games. The Hurricanes, who are 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, fired third-year coach Manny Diaz on Monday and replaced him with Oregon’s Mario Cristobal.
The national coaching carousel is especially lively at the moment, but Chun said he expects the entire WSU coaching staff that finished the season to be available for the bowl game. He also said he hadn’t heard of any players planning to opt out of the bowl.
