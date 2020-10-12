In trying to remain safe amid a global pandemic, Washington State football players can’t hope for the level of insularity that some professional athletes have experienced. Pullman is no NBA bubble.
But they can place a personal priority on minimizing risk, according to Cougars offensive lineman Liam Ryan.
“There’s a lot of students back here (on campus), and quite frankly we don’t know what they’re doing (with their free time),” Ryan said during a Zoom news conference Saturday after the second day of WSU preseason practices in Pullman. “But as a group, if you truly love this game, you’ll sacrifice.
“I kind of stay in my own bubble. I go to the facility, do my thing, do my tests. I won’t go outside. I’ll be in my house, relaxing with my roommates and hanging out with my dog.”
Although WSU classes are strictly online, plenty of students returned to campus for the fall semester, and coronavirus cases in the area spiked. Whitman County has reported 1,484 cases, and the WSU athletic department said Sept. 11 that 60 athletes had tested positive since June.
“Some guys (on the football team) have gotten it, and it’s probably not the greatest situation to be in,” said Ryan, a senior who’s become one of the team’s primary leaders. “I don’t think a lot of people realize there’s a real pandemic going on.
“They have the right protocols,” he said, alluding in part to the school’s daily virus tests of football players. “They’re trying to keep us safe. Whatever it takes. If we have do do it multiple times a day, I’m fine with it.”
On other topics, Ryan said offensive linemen are making a smooth transition from the Air Raid offense of former coach Mike Leach to the run-and-shoot of his replacement, Nick Rolovich.
“There are a lot of similarities,” he said, though he acknowledged a shift in emphasis from vertical sets to slide sets. “There isn’t much change. You’re going to see us getting after people.”
Ryan is entering his second season as the Cougs’ No. 1 left tackle — i.e. their prime blind-side bodyguard for right-handed quarterbacks. Someone asked if it would make sense for he and right tackle Abe Lucas to switch positions if the left-handed Camm Cooper wins the battle for the No. 1 quarterback role against Gunner Cruz and Jayden de Laura.
“That’s like asking you to write with your left hand if you’re a righty,” he said.
Yet he also confirmed the need for O-linemen to be versatile and somewhat interchangeable, thus enhancing the quest to be “a nickel rather than five pennies.”
Max and company
Rolovich acknowledged the talent of running back Max Borghi, but also lauded his backups.
“It’s probably one of the deeper position groups on the team,” he said. “Max is — all of you know it better than me, he’s an incredible player. I think he really represents the university well also.
“But you look at a guy like Deon (McIntosh), who maybe has a little different skill set but also is very explosive and has some real good speed.”
Rolovich also mentioned 5-foot-9, 238-pound Clay Markoff (“I don’t know who’s going to want to tackle that guy”) and speedy Jouvensly Bazil.
Rookie of the day
Asked which young player caught his eye on Day 2, Rolovich spoke of Chau Smith-Wade, a true freshman defensive back from Chicago.
“Good athlete, competitive,” the coach said. “He has shown that he belongs in our secondary. He made an interception today; you could tell the defense was excited for him. It was a real spark for practice, and I’m very glad to have him in the family.”
By the way, his first name is pronounced “Shaw.” Rolovich said he promised the young man’s mother the media wouldn’t pronounce it “Chow.”
“Don’t get me in trouble with his mom,” he said.
