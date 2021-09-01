When the NCAA voted to allow the “0” as a jersey number last year, Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson jumped at the chance to wear it.
“That’s how many passes I want caught on me each game,” he said. “Zero.”
A lofty goal but, by Watson’s count, he allowed only one catch in man-to-man coverage during the Cougars’ four-game 2020 season, on a skinny-post route against Oregon State. So the goals will remain lofty this season, and not just for Watson.
The WSU secondary has looked sharp during spring and preseason drills, and the Cougars expect their pass coverage to make significant strides from last year, when they ranked 112th in pass-efficiency defense.
The Cougs open their season at 8 p.m. Saturday against Utah State (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field in Pullman. Washington State is favored by 16½ points.
The talent was there for the 2020 Wazzu defensive backs, but they probably needed more time to develop cohesion — several of them are transfers — and learn the schemes of a new defensive coordinator, Jake Dickert, amid the tumult of the pandemic.
For one thing, it’s been ages since the Cougars boasted such height at cornerback. Watson, a senior who twice committed to USC before getting derailed by academics each time, stands 6-foot-3 and, in an effort to increase his explosiveness, gained 15 pounds in the offseason to reach 204. He’s still sporting “0” on his jersey.
Of similar vitals is the other starting corner, senior Derrick Langford Jr. (6-3, 198). Like Watson, he’s faced various setbacks but regained his footing via junior college football.
They’re being understudied by Chau Smith-Wade (5-11, 180), a true sophomore with unmistakable promise; Chris Jackson (6-0, 200), a junior transfer who started twice last year for Michigan State; and senior Kaleb Ford-Dement (5-11, 188), a summer transfer from Old Dominion.
A sure bet to start at safety is senior Daniel Isom (6-0, 200), who got kicked off the team for unexplained reasons by then-coach Mike Leach in 2019, got reinstated by successor Nick Rolovich, then earned honorable mention last year on the All-Pac-12 team. His backup is Tyrone Hill Jr. (6-2, 206), another recent senior transfer, this one from Buffalo.
The other safety spot has occasioned a tight preseason battle that’s apparently been won by junior Halid Djibril (6-1, 2002), who has shined on special teams for two years. He’ll likely share time with senior George Hicks III (6-0, 191), who started 13 games at cornerback before being converted to safety this preseason.
At nickelback in Dickert’s 4-2-5 base defense, it’s been “mano a mano” for Armani and Armauni, with senior and seven-game starter Armani Marsh (5-10, 187) holding off sophomore Armauni Archie (6-0, 187).
Special teams
The Cougars took a double blow here when stellar placekicker Blake Mazza transferred to Southern Methodist and punter Oscar Draguicevich III gave up his final season to turn pro.
In a duel of sophomores to replace Mazza, Andrew Boyle has edged Dean Janikowski (and probably will kick off too), while punting duties likely will go to an Australian true freshman new to football, Nick Haberer.
Returning as long snappers are juniors Tyler Williams for field goals and Simon Samarzich for punts. Senior receiver Travell Harris always is a scoring threat as a kickoff returner and is expected to run back punts as well.
