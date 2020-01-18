Washington State trailed by 18 points with about nine minutes to play.
Perhaps spurred by the sideline presence of Golden State guard Klay Thompson and Wazzu women’s basketball legend Jeanne Eggart (1977-82), the Cougar women didn’t roll over. WSU cut No. 21 Arizona’s lead to five with 39 seconds left after a long-lasting scoring spurt.
But it wasn’t meant to be, as the Wildcats won 74-67, closing out the Friday night Pac-12 contest at Beasley Coliseum from the free-throw line — an area of advantage all night.
“We played an aggressive Arizona team tonight, and credit goes to them,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “They are very quick and have a strong ability to guard and switch.”
Arizona (14-3, 3-3) went 21-of-22 from the charity stripe. Its leading scorer, forward Cate Reese, compiled 26 points, 11 of which came on foul shots.
WSU (9-8, 2-3) shot 56 percent to Arizona’s 42, and outrebounded its heavily-favored opponent 31-24. The Cougars put three in double figures, with senior point guard Chanelle Molina’s 19 (8-of-15) leading the team. Molina had a game-high six assists.
Borislava Hristova, the school’s all-time leading scorer, had 14 in front of Eggart, the woman she passed for No. 1. Hristova was honored for her recent feat before the game. Ula Motuga tacked on 10 points, and Johanna Muzet had nine points and eight rebounds.
The Cougs held Arizona without a field goal in the last 8:43 of the game — when the score was 64-46 — and put in 7 of their last 8 attempts.
“Their (defensive) scheme really bothered us tonight,” Ethridge said, “but I liked how we finished the game and how we fought. We changed the momentum a little bit, and it’s unfortunate that we came out with that bad energy out of the half, because I think that was really the separator.”
The Wildcats built a big lead with a third-quarter burst after only leading by three points at the half. Arizona turned WSU over 22 times.
ARIZONA (14-3, 3-3)
McBryde 2-4 0-0 5, Thomas 2-5 4-5 8, Reese 7-16 11-11 26, McDonald 6-18 6-6 19, Carter 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 1-3 0-0 2, Alonso 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 23-55 21-22 74.
WASHINGTON STATE (9-8, 2-3)
Hristova 6-10 1-2 14, Levy 0-1 0-0 0, Motuga 4-11 2-5 10, Murekatete 3-4 0-0 6, Cha. Molina 8-15 0-0 19, Subasic 3-3 0-0 7, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Che. Molina 1-1 0-0 2, Muzet 3-3 1-2 9, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 4-9 67.
Arizona 18 17 26 13—74
WSU 17 15 14 21—67
3-point goals — Arizona 7-15 (McBryde 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Reese 1-2, McDonald 1-4, Carter 1-2, Alonso 3-4), WSU 7-17 (Hristova 1-2, Levy 0-1, Motuga 0-4, Cha. Molina 3-6, Subasic 1-1, Muzet 2-2, Sarver 0-1). Rebounds — Arizona 24 (McDonald 8), WSU 31 (Muzet 8). Assists — Arizona 9 (tie 2), WSU 16 (Cha. Molina 6). Total fouls — Arizona 12, WSU 15. Fouled out — none.