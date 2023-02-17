PULLMAN — Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye didn’t miss a single shot all game and the Cougars stormed past Oregon State for their largest Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball victory of the season Thursday at Beasley Coliseum.
WSU led by as many as 22 points and held a double-digit advantage for 34 minutes in its 80-62 win.
Gueye scored 21 points, senior forward DJ Rodman added 18 and Wazzu hit eight consecutive 3-pointers to start the game.
Gueye, a sophomore, sank all nine of his shots and added four assists for the Cougars (12-15, 7-9 Pac-12). Rodman made 7-of-12 shots and grabbed four rebounds. Senior guard TJ Bamba had 14 points and junior forward Andrej Jakimovski scored 13 with eight rebounds. Rodman and Jakimovski both made four 3-pointers.
“I ain’t gonna lie, I didn’t know I went 9-for-9 until (assistant) coach (Jim) Shaw told me after the game,” Gueye said. “It feels great though, it feels good to always see the work just paying (off).”
Tyler Bilodeau came off the bench to score 18 points and grab five rebounds for the Beavers (10-17, 4-12). Reserve Michael Rataj pitched in with 11 points and six boards.
The Cougars flew out to an 11-0 lead in the first 2:18, capped by a Justin Powell 3-pointer off a Beaver turnover.
Rodman, Jakimovski and Powell all had two 3s in WSU’s run of eight straight makes as the Cougars grabbed a 28-12 lead with 11:55 remaining in the first half. Gueye had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting and WSU led 44-30 at intermission.
“The ball went in the basket. Our guys were just sharp,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “It seemed like we just came out and moved the ball better. It always helps when the ball goes in the basket; it kind of gets your team confident. Getting up 11-0 was big.”
Gueye sank a jumper to cap an 11-2 run that gave Washington State its biggest lead — 68-47 with 9:39 left to play. To that point the Cougars had made 14-of-19 attempts from beyond the arc (71%).
Washington State made 29-of-49 shots overall (59%) and missed its final five 3-point tries to finish 14-of-24 from distance (58%). The Cougars took the lead 16 seconds into the game and never looked back.
Oregon State shot 48% overall but just 26% from 3-point range — 5-of-19. The Beavers’ bench outscored the Cougar reserves 35-6 to no avail.
The Cougars will try to expand on their back-to-back victories when they host Oregon at 4 p.m. Sunday at home.
“Our goal for the end of the season is to try to win out, or at least get to one above .500 to give ourselves the best opportunity to climb (and) have a late-stretch run,” Rodman said. “It was nice to getting two (wins) under our belt and we’re looking forward to this one on Sunday.”