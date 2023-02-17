PULLMAN — Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye didn’t miss a single shot all game and the Cougars stormed past Oregon State for their largest Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball victory of the season Thursday at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU led by as many as 22 points and held a double-digit advantage for 34 minutes in its 80-62 win.

Gueye scored 21 points, senior forward DJ Rodman added 18 and Wazzu hit eight consecutive 3-pointers to start the game.

