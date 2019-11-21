Jonathan Smith’s program at Oregon State has made significant strides since he faced Washington State as a rookie coach last year.
The 2019 Beavers own three Pac-12 road wins, three more than the Cougars have. They’re two games ahead of the last-place Cougs in the Pac-12 North standings.
Surely, then, Smith won’t be hauling out seemingly every item in his bag of tricks this week, the way he did last season against the Cougars. But he saw so much success with those gadgets that Wazzu will, at the least, enter the game with a certain wariness that could work in the Beavers’ favor.
“About the time you thought they’d run out of trick plays,” WSU coach Mike Leach said this week of last year’s game at Corvallis, Ore., “there would be another one.”
Both teams will try to gain bowl eligibility when the Beavs (5-5, 4-3) play the Cougars (5-5, 2-5) at 6 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) at Martin Stadium. There will be a distinct sense of urgency on both sides, because the loser will need to defeat a respected arch-rival the next week or stay home for the holidays.
Smith, 40, will make his first visit as a head coach to the Palouse, where he spent six years coaching quarterbacks at the University of Idaho in the last decade.
His quarterback, the 6-foot-7 Jake Luton, is a transfer from Idaho who suffered a frightening season-ending spinal injury in his most recent game at Washington State, a 52-23 Beaver loss in 2017. Last January the NCAA granted him a sixth year of eligibility, and he boasts 23 touchdown passes this year against two interceptions.
The Beavers, coming off a tense 35-34 home win against Arizona State, are 10½-point underdogs against WSU, but Smith can point to the parity in the Pac-12 as reason for hope.
“It always comes down to who plays best on Saturday,” he told reporters in Corvallis. “Sometimes, matchups are different. Shoot, late in the year health is a huge factor in this. So all these games are up for grabs, and we’ve got an opportunity this Saturday.”
A year ago against the Cougs, Smith didn’t have much to lose. He was just five games into his first head-coaching job, trying to revive a program at his alma mater that hadn’t beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in two seasons. And the Beavers started the game ineptly, falling behind 14-0 in the first three minutes.
So out came the tricks. Smith had plenty of them in his collection, having spent the previous four years at Washington under Chris Petersen, who is renowned for his sleight of hand.
The first two gimmicks that day — an onside kick and a triple lateral — backfired in the short term but might have put the Cougars on their heels and set the stage for the wild successes to follow.
A quarterback punt, a kickoff-return pass, a reverse, a swinging-gate formation on special teams — all went the Beavers’ way to varying degrees as they conjured a 30-28 lead by early in the second half.
Then the Cougars calmed down and began doing what they normally do to the Beavers: overwhelm them with their passing game. They won going away, 56-37, stretching their win streak in the series to five games.
Afterward, Leach estimated 15 Oregon State plays had involved some form of trickery. As the Wazzu boss remembers it now, Smith ran the table with these ploys, which isn’t quite true. But several of them never had been deployed by Smith’s Beavs before, which added to Leach’s astonishment.
“On those trick plays, you’re usually 50-50 or so (as the offensive team), best-case scenario, and a lot of times, 30 percent,” Leach said this week. “They’re still worth running because it keeps the other team off-balance, plus you might get a big play out of it. As it turned out for them, they were like 100 percent on it. They hit every one of them.”
The Cougars had a good defense that year, but they didn’t necessarily react well to surprises. This year’s bunch is more vulnerable in that way, and they rank 113th nationally in yards allowed.
So Smith might be tempted to try a gimmick now and then. The Cougars also might be tempted to overthink.
“You’ve just got to be where you’re supposed to be,” Leach said. “If we’re running this way and all of a sudden there’s a reverse, well, if your eyes are where they’re supposed to be and you’re in the gap you’re supposed to be in, you should hit it right in the mouth.”
Sounds simple enough. But last year, the reality was more complicated.
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.