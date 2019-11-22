Getting to the second round of the NCAA tournament was business as usual for the Washington State soccer team.
The Cougars have made it this far three consecutive years.
Getting over the second-round hump is the hard part — something the Cougs have only done once in their 10 tourney appearances since 2008. WSU accomplished the feat in 2017, when they beat No. 8 UCF and No. 20 Tennessee before falling to No. 16 Florida in a double overtime heartbreaker.
If the Cougs are to make it back to the Sweet 16, they’ll have to get past top-seeded Virginia of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The third-ranked Cavaliers have lost only once this season — 2-1 in double overtime to North Carolina in the ACC championship Nov. 10 in Cary, N.C.
Here are four things to know heading in today’s game in Charlottesville, Va.:
Rewind
WSU beat Memphis 1-0 in the first round Nov. 15 at Lower Soccer Field. The Cougs broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute on a goal by forward Makamae Gomera-Stevens, who tucked it just inside the left post on an assist by Averie Collins. Gomera-Stevens leads WSU with three game-winning goals on the season.
It was the second consecutive year WSU won a tournament game on its home field, after beating Montana 5-1 in 2018.
Piling up wins
The Cougars already have tied their win total from last year and need just one more to match their all-time record of 14, done four times previously. The Cougs are 5-10-4 all-time in the NCAA tournament.
Scouting Virginia
WSU’s impressive tournament resume is dwarfed by Virginia’s. The Cavaliers are in the second round of the NCAA tournament for the 19th consecutive season and are searching for a 15th straight appearance in the Round of 16.
Virginia has the top goal-scorers in the ACC in senior Meghan McCool and freshman Diana Ordonez with 14 goals apiece. McCool has six game-winning goals.
The duo propels one of the nation’s top offenses, ranking fourth in scoring offense at 2.9 goals per game.
Key player
You can’t mention WSU soccer without mentioning Morgan Weaver. The senior forward didn’t score against Memphis, but she’ll likely have to have a big day if the Cougs are to beat the Cavs. Weaver finished the season tied for fourth in the Pac-12 with 11 goals and had a huge senior day with four goals in a 4-1 win against Colorado.
