3 Cougs to wear red, white and blue

Just three days after hanging up the crimson and gray, three Washington State soccer players were picked to wear the red, white and blue.
Senior Morgan Weaver, junior Makamae Gomera-Stevens and sophomore Mykiaa Minniss were called into action for national-team duty this week in Florida.
The attacking duo of Weaver and Gomera-Stevens will join the senior national team camp in Bradenton, Fla., while Minniss, a defender, will pull on the U-20 jersey in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., to play in the 2019 Nike International Friendlies.
The Cougars concluded their historic 2019 season Friday in a 2-1 loss to No. 2 North Carolina in the national semifinals of the NCAA tournament — the College Cup.
For Weaver and Gomera-Stevens, the pair becomes the first Cougars to be called into camp with the top U.S. team. They’ll train alongside 24 other professionals and college players in the Identification Camp, which includes 14 pros and 10 other college players from Stanford, North Carolina, UCLA — the three other Final Four teams — Florida State, and Texas A&M.
The camp, which will be guided by U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski, will not include any players from the champion 2019 World Cup squad.
Named a third-team All-Americanlast week, Weaver will don the senior national team jersey for the first time after spending the last two years as part of the U-23 system. The senior forward saw action in the 2018 Thorns Spring Invitational with the U.S. and assisted on the game-tying goal in a 2-2 draw with the host Portland Thorns in the tournament finale.
Weaver wrapped up her career with 15 goals in her final season with the Cougs, good for third best in the program’s record books. Her final goal against the Tar Heels put WSU ahead 1-0 in the first period before UNC ralllied. She finished second all-time at WSU with 43 career goals.
Gomera-Stevens, meanwhile, exploded during the Cougars’ tournament run. The attacking midfielder notched game-winning goals against No. 14 Memphis and West Virginia and assisted on the first goal in a win over No. 3 Virginia.
Minniss provided some tournament heroics as well. Her golden-goal against No. 5 South Carolina in the Elite Eight sent the Cougars to the College Cup.
The second-year centerback was called into camp by U-20 Head Coach Mark Carr to take part in the friendly tournament against teams from Brazil and France.
The three-day event will take place Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., and the games will be streamed live on ussoccer.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.