PULLMAN — When the lights were hot Friday, the Washington State women’s basketball team stepped up and performed like all championship teams should.
The Cougars missed just two shots combined from the field and the line in taking a 65-58 decision against Arizona State in a Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum.
“Just thrilled about this win,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I was nervous and I was hoping I didn’t put that on our team. I wasn’t happy with our shootaround. This is such a dangerous team. Arizona State is really good. Anytime a game is in the 50s, anyone can win. We were just really fortunate to have a really good fourth quarter against a team that’s found a way to win.”
With the win, the Cougars (17-8, 9-5) maintained its spot in fourth place in the conference, just one-half game behind No. 8 Arizona (19-4, 9-4) for third place after the Wildcats beat Washington 51-42 and one full game behind second-place Oregon (18-8, 10-4), which beat California 52-47. Washington State plays Arizona on Sunday.
Junior guard Johanna Teder paced Washington State with 20 points and three steals. Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America District 8 academic first team a day earlier, added 13 points and five assists before fouling out. Junior center Bella Murekatete chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
“(Charlisse Leger-Walker has) got to stop fouling, but I love how this team keeps finding ways to win,” Ethridge said. “You’ve got to have capable scorers and players coming off the bench. This is a good sign against a really good defensive team that we were able to put some points on the board.”
Jade Loville led the Sun Devils (12-10, 4-6) with 22 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jaddan Simmons tallied 21 points and three steals.
The Cougars weren’t shooting horribly, going 18-for-40 (45 percent) from the field through the first three quarters. They just picked the right time to get hot.
In the fourth, Washington State was 7-for-8 from the field and 6-of-7 at the line to take what was a slim 44-42 edge and build upon it. For the game, the Cougars were 25-for-48 (52.1 percent) from the field despite turning the ball over 22 times.
Loville’s jumper with 6:37 left tied the game at 48. But the Cougars scored the next six points, starting with a 3 from Teder and senior forward Ula Motuga finishing with a traditional three-point play.
Loville again got Arizona State close with a pair of baskets on back-to-back possession that made it 56-54 with 2:35 to go. But the Sun Devils missed a pair of shots, then had a shot clock violation on their next possession that proved costly, as Teder came right down and hit a huge jumper with 1:11 to go.
“Confidence comes from when the ball goes in,” said Teder, who went 7-for-12 from the field and 4-of-7 from outside. “My teammates trust me and my coaches trust me. I try not to do too much.”
Teder then hit a pair of free throws to make it 60-55 and the Cougars held on from there.
“I think that’s good confidence for us and good for us down the stretch,” senior Krystal Leger-Walker said, who scored her 1,000th career point in the game.
Washington State now has won two straight since having an off-night in an 83-30 home loss just 10 days ago against Oregon. The win definitely continues the Cougars on the right track toward an NCAA tournament bid.
“This is good for our resume and hope to keep building on it and get a few more wins,” Ethridge said.
ARIZONA STATE (12-10, 4-6)
Hanson 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 8-14 2-4 21, Gilles 2-10 1-2 6, Loville 10-21 0-0 22, Bosquez 1-1 0-0 2, Basallo 1-2 0-0 3, Levings 1-4 0-0 2, Greenslade 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 3-6 58.
WASHINGTON STATE (17-8, 9-5)
K. Leger-Walker 1-3 2-2 5, C. Leger-Walker 5-8 1-2 13, Motuga 1-5 2-3 4, Teder 7-12 2-2 20, Murekatete 6-10 0-0 12, Wallack 3-6 0-0 7, Clarke 2-2 0-0 4, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 7-9 65.
Arizona State 14 11 17 16—58
Washington State 18 11 15 21—65
3-point goals — Arizona State 7-17 (Simmons 3-4, Loville 2-4, Basallo 1-2, Gilles 1-3, Hanson 0-2, Levings 0-2), Washington State 8-20 (Teder 4-7, C. Leger-Walker 2-4, K. Leger-Walker 1-3, Wallack 1-3, Motuga 0-3). Fouled out — C. Leger-Walker. Rebounds — Arizona State 28 (Gilles 6), Washington State 29 (Murekatete 5). Assists — Arizona State 10 (Loville 3), Wasshington State 17 (C. Leger-Walker 5). Total fouls — Arizona State 12, Washington State 15. A — N/A.