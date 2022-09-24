Cougs up for another challenge

FILE - Washington State Cougars defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) defends against the California Golden Bears during an NCAA football game on Oct. 2, 2021 in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham, File)

 Lachlan Cunningham

PULLMAN — For the first time since before the pandemic, Washington State’s Gesa Field will have the feel of a max-capacity crowd hosting a big-time college football opponent.

The Cougars (3-0) will try to generate their second upset of the season against a ranked foe when they face No. 15 Oregon (2-1) at 1 p.m. today (Fox) to open Pac-12 Conference play.

“Oregon’s talented, they’ve got a bunch of four- and five-star athletes running around,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “I think everyone realizes the challenge Oregon presents.”

Recommended for you