Cougs up for another challenge

PULLMAN — For the first time since before the pandemic, Washington State’s Gesa Field will have the feel of a max-capacity crowd hosting a big-time college football opponent.
The Cougars (3-0) will try to generate their second upset of the season against a ranked foe when they face No. 15 Oregon (2-1) at 1 p.m. today (Fox) to open Pac-12 Conference play.
“Oregon’s talented, they’ve got a bunch of four- and five-star athletes running around,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “I think everyone realizes the challenge Oregon presents.”
The last time the Cougars beat the Ducks, quarterback Gardner Minshew led WSU to a 34-20 win Oct. 20, 2018, against a Justin Herbert-led team on a historic day in which College GameDay made its way to the Palouse.
Four years later, those two quarterbacks are in the NFL and the Ol’ Crimson flag still flies in the crowd every week at ESPN’s college football pregame show.
Here are three things to watch for in this year’s edition as the Cougars will play in front of 33,000 fans for the first time since 2019.
0 sacks allowed vs. nation’s No. 2 sack team
Oregon hasn’t allowed a sack all season. WSU ranks No. 2 in the NCAA in sacks with 14 and No. 3 in tackles for loss with 31.
That makes the Ducks’ O-line vs. the Cougs’ D-line and linebackers the top matchup to watch.
But don’t think the Cougars are going to go chasing defensive statistics.
“I don’t think we let what they do change us. There’s going to be some tiny adjustments and that’s just football week by week,” WSU edge Ron Stone Jr. said. “But we can’t sit here and throw away our entire game plan to sacrifice our defensive integrity to try to get one sack.”
Oregon might have a flashy new quarterback in Auburn transfer Bo Nix, but the Ducks still pride themselves on their run game.
The tackles for loss might be the more important number than the sacks.
Oregon is known for getting its running backs in open space and racking up big yardage. The team averages 205 rushing yards per game, and Nix has three rushing touchdowns.
The Ducks’ deep backfield is paced by sophomore running back Bucky Irving with 184 yards at 6.8 per carry.
Depth is big for both teams. Six Ducks already have double-digit carries this season, while 15 Cougars have been in on at least one tackle for loss.
The TFL department is led by WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley, who has 7.5 to go along with a team-high 30 total tackles and four sacks. He also has an interception, two forced fumbles and a bunch of rising stock on NFL draft boards.
“They’re a pretty fast offense,” Henley said of Oregon. “They, have I want to say, probably the better O-line we’re going to see up to now because they have a lot of returners.”
That’s saying something considering WSU beat Wisconsin earlier this season — a program known for its stellar line play.
Don’t judge a team by its opener
What gets lost in the shuffle of Oregon’s prolific offense is new coach Dan Lanning comes from a defensive background. Lanning previously was the defensive coordinator at Georgia.
The Ducks are allowing 374.7 yards per game, but that number is misleading because it’s inflated by the 571 yards now-No. 1 Georgia racked up against its old defensive coordinator in a 49-3 win Week 1.
“I wouldn’t judge Oregon on the Georgia game,” Dickert said. “Georgia is on another planet. They just are when you watch that team play. (Oregon) has improved each and every week.”
Washington State’s offense had its best showing last week against Colorado State, scoring on its first four drives and piling up 442 yards of total offense.
Sophomore quarterback Cam Ward has his best showing to date with 299 passing yards and three scores.
Can Ward and the Cougs do enough on offense to keep up with the 6.5-favorited Ducks?
“... You gotta look that man in the mirror and be ready to give your best effort,” Dickert said. “It’ll be more than schemes (today).”