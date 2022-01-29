On the biggest stage in a game that matters a little more than any other, the Washington State women’s basketball team turned to its senior leaders.
Trailing for almost the entire second half against rival Washington, senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker spun in the paint and dished a pass to fellow senior Ula Motuga at the top of the key.
Motuga then drilled the tying 3-pointer to send the game into overtime at Beasley Coliseum, where the Cougs would go on to earn a 60-56 victory Friday in a Pac-12 Conference thriller.
“The 3, just lucky Krystal has eyes on the back of her head,” said Motuga, who finished with eight points and three big steals. “She found me on a really good pass and I was able to thankfully make that.”
In overtime, the game came down to free throws and again the Cougs (12-6, 4-3) came up clutch when it mattered most.
Leger-Walker and junior post Bella Murekatete combined to go 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the extra period, while Washington (5-8, 0-5) went a measly 6-of-21 (28.6 percent) from the line for the game, missing several key ones late.
Leger-Walker finished with 14 points and Murekatete tallied eight and 10 rebounds.
Also clutch was the other Leger-Walker sister, Charlisse Leger-Walker, who scored 15 of her game-high 18 points in the second half before fouling out just before the end of regulation.
It was a Charlisse Leger-Walker 3-pointer that halted the Huskies momentum midway through the fourth quarter. UW led by its largest margin of the game, 46-37, when the sophomore buried a shot from distance with 4:42 to play.
“I just think it’s a game of runs and Charlisse kind of got serious and knew she had to step up, and I thought she had seven or eight points in that stretch that got us back in it,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “What you saw was different players stepping up and giving us a chance to be in it.”
Lauren Schwartz and Haley Van Dyke each tallied 11 points to lead the Huskies.
Motuga and Krystal Leger-Walker called the win one of their all-time favorite moments as Cougars.
“Never in my four years have I ever seen it like that,” Motuga said of the stands. “…Special thank you to all (the fans). We couldn’t have gotten the win without you.”
Said Leger-Walker: “This is most definitely a top-two moment for me. This was a great game. This was one I’ll remember for a while.”
The victory improved Ethridge’s record in the rivalry series to 6-1 since she took charge in 2018.
But in a game that featured 13 ties, 10 lead changes and three total players fouling out (with three other WSU starters Krystal Leger-Walker, Murekatete and Johanna Teder finishing with four fouls apiece), Ethridge said she feels fortunate to get the win.
Neither team will have long to dwell on the instant classic — WSU and UW return to the court for a rematch at noon Sunday in Seattle.
“I think we’re really fortunate to have come away with a win and (we) found some ways to win the game late,” Ethridge said. “Excited for our team, excited to pull this out.
“There’s a lot of positives we can take from it with the knowledge we need to be better on Sunday.”
WASHINGTON (5-8, 0-5)
Schwartz 5-12 0-0 11, Van Dyke 5-17 1-5 11, Mulkey 1-3 2-4 5, Oliver 2-9 0-2 5, Peterson 4-11 1-2 10, Noble 0-1 0-0 0, Watkins 2-4 1-2 6, Reeds 3-4 1-6 8. Totals 22-61 6-21 56.
WASHINGTON STATE (12-6, 4-3)
K. Leger-Walker 5-13 2-2 14, C. Leger-Walker 6-15 5-8 18, Motuga 3-5 1-2 8, Teder 4-8 0-0 10, Murekatete 2-12 4-4 8, Wallack 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 21-59 12-16 60.
Washington 13 6 23 8 6—56
Washington State 8 16 13 13 10—60
3-point goals — Washington 6-14 (Mulkey 1-1, Rees 1-1, Oliver 1-2, Watkins 1-2, Schwartz 1-3, Peterson 1-3, Van Dyke 0-2), Washington State 6-19 (Teder 2-5, K. Leger-Walker 2-6, Motuga 1-2, C. Leger-Walker 1-4, Wallack 0-2). Fouled out — Mulkey, Olviver, C. Leger-Walker. Rebounds — Washington 50 (Van Dyke 13), Washington State 34 (Murekatete 10). Assists — Washington 13 (Peterson 5), Washington State 6 (K. Leger-Walker 3). Total fouls — Washington 21, Washington State 19. A — 1,145.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.