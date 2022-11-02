Could WSU play some WRs at RB?

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Robert Ferrel (12) is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jordon Riley (91) and linebacker Emar'rion Winston (32) during the fourth quarter of a Pac-12 conference game at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

Between graduation, departures and injuries, Washington State’s running back room has been depleted quicker than a pint of Rainier at The Coug.

WSU lost its top two running backs from last year as well as its top three from this year, meaning the team might have to resort to using receivers to run the ball against Stanford at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) in Stanford, Calif.

“You might see Lincoln (Victor), you might see (De’Zhaun Stribling), you might see Rob (Ferrel), you might see, who else we got, Orion (Peters), you might see Anderson Grover — you might see anybody out there,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “The wild part is Stanford is down to its sixth running back too. Both positions on both teams have been in tough positions.”

